Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted three auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2022.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Euribo-loanCita-loanCapped Floater-loan
ISINDK000953474-5DK000953458-8DK000953733-4
Reference rateEuribor 6MCita 6MCibor 6M
Cover poolG (RO)H (SDO)H (SDO)
Series32G32H32H
CallableNoNoYes
Interest rate capNoNo3%
Auction results   
Total allotmentEUR 40m DKK 9,500mDKK 750m
Total bids EUR 55mDKK 21,598mDKK 1,553m
Interest rate spread+0.55%+0.32%+1.82%
Price100.20100.20100.20
Other information   
Maturity01-01-202501-01-202501-07-2034


Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

