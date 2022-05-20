Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted three auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2022.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Euribo-loan Cita-loan Capped Floater-loan ISIN DK000953474-5 DK000953458-8 DK000953733-4 Reference rate Euribor 6M Cita 6M Cibor 6M Cover pool G (RO) H (SDO) H (SDO) Series 32G 32H 32H Callable No No Yes Interest rate cap No No 3% Auction results Total allotment EUR 40m DKK 9,500m DKK 750m Total bids EUR 55m DKK 21,598m DKK 1,553m Interest rate spread +0.55% +0.32% +1.82% Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-01-2025 01-01-2025 01-07-2034



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

