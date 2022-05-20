Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted three auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 July 2022.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Euribo-loan
|Cita-loan
|Capped Floater-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953474-5
|DK000953458-8
|DK000953733-4
|Reference rate
|Euribor 6M
|Cita 6M
|Cibor 6M
|Cover pool
|G (RO)
|H (SDO)
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32G
|32H
|32H
|Callable
|No
|No
|Yes
|Interest rate cap
|No
|No
|3%
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|EUR 40m
|DKK 9,500m
|DKK 750m
|Total bids
|EUR 55m
|DKK 21,598m
|DKK 1,553m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.55%
|+0.32%
|+1.82%
|Price
|100.20
|100.20
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-01-2025
|01-01-2025
|01-07-2034
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
Attachment