Unveiling the Results of the QPAREB's 2022 Boards of Directors Elections

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is pleased to announce the results of the QPAREB’s, Centris’ and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec’s 2022 elections.



The QPAREB is glad to announce the re-election of Marc Lacasse as President and Sylvie Blouin as Vice President of the QPAREB’s Board of Directors.

Marc Lacasse has over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, including nine years as a broker. He served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Montreal Real Estate Board (GMREB) between 2013 and 2018, where he acted as a spokesperson with the French media. He has also served on various GMREB and QPAREB committees, including the Advertising Committee and the Human Resources Committee. He has also served on the board of directors of Société Centris Inc. He is beginning a new one-year term as President of the Association.

With 22 years of real estate experience, including nine years as an agency owner, Sylvie Blouin was elected to the QPAREB Board of Directors in 2019, where she served on the Governance and Ethics Committee, the Audit Committee, and the Professional Practices Committee. She has also been a member of the Board of Directors of the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec for five years. Previously, she served for two years on the Board of Directors of the GMREB. She is beginning a new one-year term as Vice President.

Furthermore, Mathieu Cousineau was re-elected as President and Antoine Halabi was elected Vice President of Centris’ Board of Directors.

Mathieu Cousineau has more than 12 years of experience as a real estate broker, more than 5 years as an agency executive officer and less than a year as vice president of professional practices of the OACIQ. He served as President of the Centris Board of Directors in 2021–2022, of the QPAREB Governance and Ethics Committee in 2020–2021 and as the President of the Real Estate Brokerage Practice Committee in 2021–2022. He has advanced knowledge and is interested in technological tools and wants to keep bringing his fresh perspective to the future of real estate brokerage in Quebec.

Antoine Halabi has 14 years of experience as a real estate broker and 9 years as an agency executive. Recognized by his colleagues as a hard-working, rigorous, and professional leader, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors, the Professional Practice Committee and as a member and president of the GMREB’s Audit Committee in 2018. Antoine Halabi also has over 27 years of cumulative entrepreneurial experience. He has participated in task forces for the enhancement of products and services, provided to brokers, by the GMREB or Centris.

Finally, Daniel Dagenais and André Charbonneau were re-elected as President and Vice President of the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec’s Board of Directors.

Daniel Dagenais, General Manager for Sotheby’s International Realty Québec, has extensive experience as a member of various boards of directors related to the real estate industry. He has served at several times since 2009 on the Board of the Greater Montreal Real Estate Board, which he also presided over from 2015 to 2017, as well as presiding over the board of Centris Inc. from 2016 to 2018. He has also served on the boards of the Canadian Real Estate Association, the Québec Federation of Real Estate Boards and, more recently, the QPAREB.

André Charbonneau graduated from the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec as an affiliated real estate broker in 1999 and as a chartered real estate broker in 2003, as well as holding a Bachelor of Science (Industrial Relations) from the Université de Montréal’s Faculty of Continuing Education (1994). He also holds the FRI (Fellow of the Real Estate Institute of Canada) designation, one of the most important professional designations granted to Canadian real estate brokers. The owner of a real estate agency since 2004, he promotes the permanent and continuous development of real estate professionals in the spirit of ethical real estate brokerage practice. The Collège de l’immobilier du Québec being his alma mater, he is committed to the sustainability of this important organization.

Following are the three organizations’ 2022 Board of Directors members:

QPAREB

Marc Lacasse, President

Sylvie Blouin, Vice President

Ginette Beardsell

Andrée-Anne Bérubé

Yvon Blouin

Patricia Côté

Mathieu Cousineau

Michèle Fournier

Léonce Gagnon

Isabelle Malouf

Etienne Mellor

Chantale Tardif

Luc Vaillancourt

Martin Vaillancourt

Centris

Mathieu Cousineau, President

Antoine Halabi, Vice President

Bertrand Côté

Sylvain Girard

Marie-Pier Mailhot

Marc-André Pilon

Benoit Sansoucy

Alain Lavoie

Collège de l’immobilier du Québec

Daniel Dagenais, President

André Charbonneau, Vice President

Sylvie Blouin

Jordanne Gohier Leroux

Benoit Sansoucy

Jean-Pierre Mathieu

Philippe Duby

Daniel Godin

