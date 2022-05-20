New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refrigerated Incubators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279463/?utm_source=GNW

However, availability of incubator alternatives in the market hampers the growth of the market.

The rising threat of infectious diseases is responsible for creating social and economic risks.The epidemics and pandemics account for high healthcare costs related to medical treatment and outbreak control.



The Frontiers S.A. report states that the expected per annum worth of influenza pandemic accounts for roughly US$ 500 billion, which is 0.6% of global income. Additionally, the World Bank estimates reveal that a flu pandemic accounting for 28 million deaths results in a loss of as much as 5% of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Therefore, the global health community acknowledges the real threat posed by the possibility of a human-caused infectious disease outbreak by constructing a solid research facility for an intentional biological attack. Moreover, minimizing the barriers for the research on deadly pathogens would provide a better action plan for naturally occurring outbreaks and attacks.



The Public Library of Science (PLOS) report states that achieving accurate results from public health laboratories is entirely dependent on biological specimens arriving in good conditions.Many biological samples transported from the collection site to the testing laboratory facility require maintained refrigeration temperatures between 20C to 80C for adequate specimen stability.



Therefore, keeping specimens at appropriate temperatures is vital for laboratory sample integrity and testing results, particularly in cases where a cold temperature is required. Such factors accelerate the demand for refrigerated incubators, thereby fueling the overall market growth.



The rising utility of refurbished incubators negatively impacts the growth of the global refrigerated incubators market.A high focus on the medicinal industry coupled with notable developments in the developing economy and fast replicating actions for developing novel medicines escalates the demand for refurbished incubators.



Additionally, multifaceted applications of incubators enhance the adoption of refrigerated incubators at a high pace globally.Incubators’ capability in life cycle testing the biological samples, refrigeration, and storage of micro-organisms-based samples has gained significant attention in research centers.



Further, the high production of biologics and biosimilars has increased the adoption of biological indicator incubators. As a result, the availability of alternative incubators restricts the global refrigerated incubators market growth.



The global refrigerated incubators market is segmented on the basis of type and application.Based on type, the market is segmented into below 50L, 51–200L, 201–750L,751–1500L, and above 1501L.



The 51–200L segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during 2021–2028.This is mainly due to refrigerators achieving the untapped potential for incubation within the temperature precision and matching demand for an application offering a temperature range of +5 to +700C.



Apart from that, several top companies manufacture refrigerated incubators for gaining high competency in the global market.Thermo Fischer Scientific’s "Heratherm" refrigerated incubator is one such example.



These refrigerated incubators maintain the precise ambient temperatures by eliminating hazardous refrigerants, using less energy than the conventional product, and making an ideal choice for energy-conscious labs.



Furthermore, 51–200L refrigerated incubators comprise powerful and highly efficient portable units, consisting of an internal fan for preventing thermal layering and keeping a consistent temperature.Such incubators reduces daily manual tasks and repetitive operations on the instruments through real-time control.



Frequent applications of 51–200L refrigerated incubators type involve microbiological analyses, determining germ count, biological specimen cultivation above and below room temperature, accelerating ageing tests, and maintaining the dairy products shelf life.Labcompare offers 51–200L type refrigerated incubators providing a temperature range of –50C to 800C.



The aforementioned factors bolster the refrigerated incubators market growth for the 51–200L segment.



Future Trends of Global Refrigerated Incubators Market

The development of energy-efficient and innovative designs of refrigerated incubators marks a futuristic approach of manufacturers.A few top competitive players, such as Thermo Fischer Scientific, Memmert GmbH + Co.



KG, BINDER GmbH, and Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc., are developing innovative refrigerated incubators offering products effective in delivering accurate and reliable results. The Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. offers incubators that are commonly intended for multifaced applications, such as Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) determinations, plant and insect studies, fermentation studies, and bacterial culturing. Moreover, SHEL LAB General Purpose Incubator’s design offers a wide temperature and size range, making it a perfect solution for any research center and laboratory. Therefore, the introduction of energy-efficient and innovative refrigerated incubators by critical players for gaining high competency in the worldwide market drives the refrigerated incubators market growth.



Additionally, strong economic growth in terms of investments by international biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers towards development of new and innovative product launches offer lucrative opportunities for the refrigerated incubators market players in the near future.Also, manufacturers are channeling their funds towards development of new cost effective and sophisticated refrigerated incubators-based products worldwide.



Such aforementioned factors highly support the growth of overall refrigerated incubators market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Consultative Expert Working Group (CEWG), New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF), Frontiers S.A., and Public Library of Science (PLOS) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global refrigerated incubators market.

