Please be informed that in May 20, 2022 a report on the implementation of official offers was received from the company's shareholder UAB Verslo dizainas.

During the period of implementation of the official offers, UAB Verslo dizainas purchased 2,274,969 ordinary registered shares of Linas AB (ISIN code LT0000100661) with a nominal value of 0.29 EUR, which representing 9.46% of all issued shares and votes.

