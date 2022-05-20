MISSION NGO Releases Statement on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial Expressing Compassion for Johnny Depp

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISSION NGO today released a statement from their President and Founder, Valeria Altobelli, regarding the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial playing out in the courtroom and across TV and social media around the globe.

MISSION is an international non-profit organization that supports women and children worldwide, defending their rights and protecting them from physical, sexual, and psychological abuse, through education and activism. MISSION is headquartered in Italy, with an international network in 150 countries that gives no sex, no gender, no race, no colour, no age to the concept of violence.

"Violence is a serious topic. As women, as mothers, we have the duty and the responsibility to educate our sons and daughters, that's to say, the Future Generation, in the light of the values of dialogue, respect and compassion between men and women, without any gender distinction, in order to prevent violence with the weapons of love and education. In deep respect of the victims of domestic abuses that we have to affirm for intellectual honesty are, generally, WOMEN, we feel to express, as women, as mothers, as free thinkers, our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history," said Valeria Altobelli, President and Founder of MISSION NGO.

Valeria Altobelli also penned an open letter that was shared publicly:

MISSION NGO women from all over the world stand against domestic violence, regardless of gender, age or race. Our mission is to educate men and women, with no gender differences, to keep talking and living in the values of love, mutual comprehension and sensitivity in order to prevent all kinds of violence, against women against men, against children.

As women, we have compassion and we feel empathy not for THE star, THE talent, THE actor but for a man, a father, a worker, A HUMAN. Mental Health is something we have to care about to live in a positive environment where women and men can love and respect each other without any kind of abuse and violence. We are human and we have to find the HUMANITY we are born to live for.

For more information, please visit http://www.mission-ngo.org or info@mission-ngo.org.

About MISSION NGO:

MISSION is a non-profit organization that supports women and children worldwide, defending their rights and protecting them from physical, sexual, and psychological abuse through education and activism. MISSION is headquartered in Italy, with an international network in 150 countries.

MISSION was founded by former Miss Italy Valeria Altobelli, and is comprised of hundreds of powerful women who first met as contestants in the Miss World pageant in China. These amazing women are ambassadors of beauty, culture and values, and collectively reach millions of people worldwide.

Contact:

info@mission-ngo.org

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.