19Keys Interview With Billy Carson, President of 4biddenknowledge Inc., Received Over 1.3 Million Views in Just Two Weeks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 19 Keys, thought leader and host of hit podcast "High Level Conversations" on the Earn Your Leisure network, interviewed special guest Billy Carson. In this special episode, they discuss powerful, thought-provoking topics, engaging viewers from start to finish. In less than two weeks, the video had already reached 1 million views. The description for the episode on the podcast reads:

"This episode goes high level into the conversation of our understanding of time vs. ancient civilizations, internal vs. artificial intelligence, alien life forms and understanding the current human being, and much more."

They discuss the topics mentioned in great detail, sharing a wealth of knowledge about the history of humanity, ancient civilizations, and the ways they impact life as we know it still today. They dove into DNA, epigenetics, generational trauma, artificial intelligence, human consciousness, and so much more.

The podcast is now the #1 highest viewed podcast on the entire Earn Your Leisure YouTube channel. The podcast episode has over 1.3 million views and counting.

Billy Carson is the Founder and CEO of 4biddenknowledge Inc. and the author of two best-selling books, "Compendium of the Emerald Tablets" and "Woke Doesn't Mean Broke." He is a subject matter expert on ancient history and civilizations, financial literacy, outer space and aliens, and ancient texts. He has been featured in hit docuseries "Ancient Civilizations" and "Deep Space" as a guest expert.

