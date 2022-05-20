Stambaugh Ness Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

EAST YORK, Pa., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce that it has been certified by Great Place to Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at SN. As a remote, geographically diverse firm with 200+ professionals in 30 states, and serving clients in all 50 states, SN prioritizes an environment of collaboration and communication for all employees.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased motivation.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake, states, "We could not be prouder of receiving the Great Place to Work Certification™. This level of employee satisfaction and engagement is a true testament of our efforts to position our employees to do what they do best in a supportive and forward-thinking environment. SN's continued growth and success are only possible because of employees who are motivated, invested, and driven."

According to Katie Bochniak, Chief People & Culture Officer, "As we grow and expand our workforce, employee engagement is one of our highest priorities. Earning the trust of our employees and knowing that they envision a future at SN is deeply rewarding."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services, including compliance, government contract services, strategic tax solutions, technology, and cyber risk advisory, data solutions, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, workforce and talent solutions, outsourced accounting, ownership transition, and mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

www.stambaughness.com

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

