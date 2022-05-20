Rayont Inc- RAYT- Announces the Appointment of Ms. Ilenna Copley as its Chief Operating Officer.

Palo Alto, California, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing, distribution of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain, announced that on 16 of May 2022 it appointed Ms. Ilenna Copley as its Chief Operating Officer.



In this new role, Ms. Copley will oversee business operations, business strategy, corporate governance, investor relations and third-party engagements. Ms. Copley is an experienced executive business advisor with a strategic business and entrepreneurial mind, together with strong capabilities in simultaneously managing multiple major initiatives.

For over 20 years, Ms. Copley has provided legal and commercial advice to Boards and C-Suite executives, from major businesses to start ups, with a focus on achieving optimal strategic outcomes on a financially astute basis, while mitigating risk.

Ms. Copley began her legal career as an Associate to a Justice of the Supreme Court of Queensland, Australia, and progressed to Special Counsel at a top tier law firm, where she maintained a dual focus practice of commercial advisory and major dispute resolution work.

She has extensive commercial and legal experience across multiple sectors, including general commercial, mining, energy and resources, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, technology including Blockchain, finance, investment, environment, agribusiness, sport, media, government and humanitarian.

“We are delighted Ilenna is joining Rayont Inc. in a leadership role,” said Rayont’s President & CEO, Ms Marshini Aliya Moodley. “Ilenna’s multifaceted capabilities and experience will comprehensively serve the commercial interests and vision for the future of Rayont Inc., including as it continues to expand its operations into new markets.”

About Rayont Inc.

Rayont, Inc. (RAYT) is a public traded company incorporated in Nevada, USA since its inception in 2011. In 2018, the Company repositioned itself to focus on healthcare including the manufacturing, distribution of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain.

Longer term, it has also invested in a ground-breaking cancer treatment technology through an exclusive license arrangement for the Sub-Saharan African territories.

Headquartered in Australia with expanding operations internationally, Rayont`s purpose is “Making Natural Products to Improve People`s Health”. We do this by investing in early research and development, establishing high quality manufacturing assets for regional distribution and operating across the alternative medicine value chain.

Our underlying strategy is to grow organically, selectively acquire, scale profitable assets and improve efficiency through digitalization.

For further information, please visit www.rayont.com

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@rayont.com