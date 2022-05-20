New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Parenting Apps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Operating System, End User, Pricing, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279457/?utm_source=GNW

During the pandemic, the digital behavior among kids has impacted the stress levels due to prolonged internet usage, prolonged screen time, and access to the internet, which has exacerbated mental stress, anxiety, and compromised online safety. The internet provides exposure to kids to lots of inappropriate content, violent and sexual content in the media. Thus, it becomes essential to monitor and control their online activities to maintain the healthy mental stability of kids. Hence, parenting apps play a crucial role in looking after the kids’ activities and monitoring, restricting, and managing what kids are doing with their digital devices. There are a wide variety of programs such as blocking and filtering websites and content, limiting their time online, recording their activities and viewing their browsing history and communications. Technology continues to evolve, and the Internet of Things (IoT) brings even more connected devices to households. Hence, the increase in internet penetration for businesses and education purposes has augmented the need for parenting apps, further driving the parenting apps market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the European countries, such as Italy, Spain, France, and Germany, with Italy being the most affected.The countries in Europe have experienced a worst situation in terms of economy and consumer spending owing to pandemic in 2020.



However, in 2021, with the relaxation of lockdown measures, the app providers started the business with reframed strategies.Schools and offices remained closed due to the pandemic, making the kids and parents stay home, hampering their education.



Thus, the demand from parents for installing the apps and the need for monitoring and looking after their kids have increased significantly.As a result, the parenting apps market is expected to remain unaffected by the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.



The number of internet users increased significantly during the pandemic and is expected to continue to rise in the coming years. Thus, the pandemic has positively influenced the demand for parenting apps, which is expected to drive the parenting apps market industry during the forecast period.



AppClose, Inc.; Baby Connect (Seacloud Software); Blub Inc.; Kinedu; Med Art Studios (Sprout Baby); Parent Cue; Peanut; Playfully LLC; Human Improvement Project LLC; and Winnie, Inc. are a few key companies operating in the parenting apps market. The report comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.



