Fight Of The Ages [FOTA] Announces a Strategic Partnership With Gempad, Getting Attention from the Gaming World and Cryptocurrency Community

Singapore, May 20, 2022 -- FOTA, a Triple-A MOBA Game project with a fantasy universe inhabited by many races throughout the universe, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Gempad







The FOTA World is a new era where the real world meets the virtual world, integrated with the MOBA-RPG genre, allowing the players to interact in real-time with their gaming teammates in the FOTA Metaverse.

A Real & Immersive Metaverse game, Fight Of The Ages, has been developed to enter the cryptocurrency world as the first decentralized game to provide users to give real immersive metaverse experience. Through the Fight Of The Ages gaming world, the players will be able to experience reality in three dimensions - using any compatible platform. Besides delivering the best 3D-game experience, FOTA also empowers its players to roleplay and make their characters exclusively theirs in this fantasy world.

FOTA's Standing Features :

●A Metaverse MOBA RPG Game: The game allows real-time gameplay for millions of gamers to join Metaverse.

●AAA E-sport Game: Invested countless hours with many resources to introduce a monumental title for the Blockchain community.

●Microsoft Mesh Technology: Using Microsoft Mesh Technology has been implemented into FOTA Metaverse to bring a unique experience in the virtual world.

●Hybrid Farming: The sustainable farming mechanism provides the financial solution to the $FOTA holders.

●Rent to Play & Cross NFT: FOTA introduces an intelligent business model to resolve the high-barrier problem of newcomers.

●Core Team: The team includes experienced and qualified professionals from Microsoft, Vodafone, Riot Games & Kixeye

●Project Backers: Microsoft, D.lion Media & Solutions, Hobbit Investments & Others

●Collaboration with Certik and Hacken for $FOTA smart contract audit

About FOTA

FOTA is a Triple-A MOBA Game project owned by Meta DJINN PTE.LTD and based in SINGAPORE, with a fantasy universe inhabited by many races throughout the universe. To turn this Metaverse platform into an ever more realistic universe that integrates Microsoft Mesh. In the world of FOTA, NFT Technology is optimized so that users can feel the possibility of owning valuable digital assets during the journey. More than just a MOBA game platform, the development team has also introduced economic mechanisms and democracies through the DAO.

About Gempad

GemPad values the decentralized community users and defi projects and offers token launch offerings, including special sales for projects. The pricing structure lets project owners retain complete control over their tokenomics while providing more features and utility to every investor.

The Gampad launchpad offers multiple tiers that suit the needs of every project through its easy-to-use website UI and built-in functions. For every project owner, a token launching event is a straightforward listing process with features such as liquidity locks, audits and KYCs, and a community with strength in numbers to fight the rising amount of scams and illegitimate presales with users being able to report projects. GemPad implements a unique 24 minimum time limit from creating a presale until token launch.

