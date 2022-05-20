The orthodontic supplies market is projected to reach US$ 11,038.07 million by 2028 from US$ 5,448.86 million in 2021

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthodontic Supplies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279455/?utm_source=GNW





Oral health is one of the important aspect of healthcare which can impact the overall well being of and individual.Poor oral hygiene can led to various gum diseases, dental problems, crocked teeth malocclusions, gum disease, periodontal diseases, cavities and others.



There is a large population base dealing with some kind of dental problems or irregulaties. For instance, According to Global Burden of Diseases Study, oral disease affected approximately 3.5 billion people on a global scale and dental caries and periodontal disease are the 11th most prevalent disease on a global level in 2019. The dental problems are most commong among childrens and older adults, malocclusions, crooked teeth, overbite, overcrowding are some of the common dental problems observed among large population base. For instance, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in US approximately 47.2% of the adults over 30 years of age have some kind of periodontal disease and its increases with the age approximately 70.1% adults over the age of 65 years have periodontal disease during 2020. Thus, Increaseing prevalence of dental problemes are expected to create demand for orthodontic supplies market driving the market growth.



Moreover, there has been significant increase in the awareness among people regarding oral and dental health which has further created the demand for supplies.Additionally, various governments and non-governments organization have organized various campaign to further increase the awareness about dental and oral health are also expected to fuel the growth of orthodontic supplies market.



The increasing awareness has increased the visits to dental clinics for better dental and oral health for instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 63% of the adult population took dental treatment in the US in 2020, and 85.9% of the children and the teenage population took dental treatment in the US in 2018. Also, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, ~25.9% of the adult population had untreated dental caries during 2015?2018 in the US.



On the other hand increasing consciousness about aesthetics has further increased the demand for dental cosmetic surgeries which are further supported by the changing reimbursement scenario. In Addition, the technological advancement in the field of dentistry and orthodontics along with surge in orthodontics and dental clinics area lso expected to enhacnce the demand for orthodontic supplies market which in turn drive the growth of orthodontic supplies market.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the large population based all around the globe.Some of the countries are affected badly due to the lack of infrastructure and healthcare facilities especially emerging and under-developed economies.



It has created burden on the healthcare industry due to which government was forced to implement stringent polices to deal with the pandemic situation.The government imposed lockdown led to cancellation of all non-critical procedures such as cosmetic procedures, dental procedures, dermatological treatment and others.



To prevent the further spread of virus hospitals and clinics have pushed non critical dental procedures for later which led to the significant decrease in dental procedures.The private dental and orthodontic clinics were closed as per the government orders.



The lockdown has also affected the production and supply chain on a large sacle which is likley to affect the growth of orthodontic supplies market. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the growth of the orthodontic supplies market but it is expected that the demand of orthodontic supplies will rise during the forecasted period .



The global orthodontic supplies market is analyzed on the basis of product, patient, disease type, end user, and distribution channel.Based on product, the market is segmented into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories.



The removable braces segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of malocclusions and crowding is expected to fuel the demand for removable braces.



Based on patient, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into adults, children, and teenagers. The children and teenagers segments held the largest share of the market in 2021 and are anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period.



Based on disease type, the market is segmented into malocclusions, crowding, excessive spacing, and others. The crowding segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, orthodontic clinics, dental service organizations, and others.The dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



Both the dental clinics and orthodontic clinics segments are expected to register the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores and offline stores/direct-to-customer.The offline stores/direct-to-customer segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



In addition, the online store segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dental Association of various countries, Dental Service Organizations, Company Presentations, and others are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the orthodontic supplies market.

