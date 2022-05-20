New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthodontic Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279454/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost involved in orthodontic services hampers the overall market growth.



Orthodontics is a part of dentistry that deals with the diagnosis, positioning, and correction of misaligned or misaligned teeth.According to the American Association of Orthodontics, nearly 50% of the developed world’s population has severe deformities to benefit from orthodontic treatment.



For a larger population, orthodontic services encompass so much more than is realized because they are important to both oral and overall health.Orthodontic services involve more than just different types of braces.



There are also surgical options.Surgery can help speed up orthodontic treatment.



Tooth correction surgery is best for people with an overbite, underbite, or misaligned jaw. Most adults well into their 70s and 80s also benefit from orthodontic services. Orthodontic services include root canal treatment, pediatric dentistry, crowns and bridges, implants, dentures, veneers, tooth extraction, teeth whitening, and cosmetic dentistry. The employment of technological advancements, such as advanced dental imaging and robotics, in orthodontics is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic appliances in the emerging countries also contributes to the market expansion.



The need for orthodontic services is increasing with the growing prevalence of dental issues, such as crowded teeth, abnormalities, chipped teeth, and uneven spacing between teeth.Orthodontic services are provided in various settings, including hospitals and dental clinics.



Fixed orthodontic appliances provide a better control over tooth movements.Moreover, fixed braces require specific maintenance and basic oral hygiene to keep them in good shape.



According to the American Dental Association (ADA), 10,658 orthodontists are practicing in the US; this represents ~3.27 orthodontists per 100,000 people in 2018. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affected ~3.5 billion people worldwide in 2019. Crossbite, open bite, overbite, and spacing are among the most prevailing orthodontic problems. According to the WHO, malocclusion is one of the most important oral health problems, after caries and periodontal disease. The prevalence of malocclusion in India has been observed to be ranging from 20% to 43%. Therefore, an increasing burden of malocclusion patients is boosting the adoption of orthodontic treatment procedures, thereby driving the orthodontic services market growth

The high cost of orthodontic services restricts the growth of the orthodontic services market.Key companies in the orthodontic services market have succeeded in establishing themselves in the global marketplace; nevertheless, entering into local or domestic markets has proven to be a significant challenge for them.



This is because products in local markets are often less expensive than those available in international markets.According to Oral-B, the cost of braces range from US$ 4000 to US$ 7,500.



Metal braces cost US$ 3,000–7,000; ceramic braces cost US$ 4,000–8,000; lingual braces cost ~US$ 8,000–10,000; and Invisalign braces cost in the range of US$ 4,000–7,400.The cost of the dental braces depends on factors such as type and brand of braces, cost of living in corresponding areas, and expertise of the dentists.



The factors mentioned above are restraining the growth of the overall orthodontic services market.



The orthodontic services market is segmented on the basis of type and end user.Based on type, the market is segmented into fixed and removable.



The removable segment is estimated to account for a larger market share during 2021–2028.The market for the removable segment is growing due the rising inclination of people toward removable braces, such as aligners and retainers, because of their less complex and easy to use features.



Apart from that, the removable orthodontic appliance offers advantages, such as comfortable to wear, hygienic appliance, and freedom of removing the appliance whenever required.The removable orthodontic appliances are used by children and adult.



Moreover, the appliances are used to treat various dental problems and malocclusions, such as overlap teeth, deep bite, open bite cross bite, and diastema. Increasing prevalence of dental malocclusion, rising advancements in dentistry, surging number of dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic products in developing countries, and the growing number of dental care service providers propel the demand for removable orthodontic appliance. Thus, the removable segment is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period.



Opportunity of Orthodontic Services Market-

Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) have become an increasingly popular part of dentistry over the past 25 years.These technologies can be used to manufacture transparent aligners, custom-made brackets, implant abutments, and full-mouth reconstruction products in dental laboratories and dental offices.



The CAD and CAM technologies were developed to solve three challenges.The first challenge was to ensure adequate restoration of strength, especially for posterior teeth.



The second challenge was to retain a natural appearance along with functional restorations.The third challenge was to make tooth restoration easier, faster, and more accurate.



In several cases, the involvement of CAD and CAM technologies provides patients with same-day restorations. The high-strength structural materials, such as alumina and zirconia-based ceramics, used in restoration cores and frameworks can be shaped only by CAD/CAM systems, as these systems increase the lifetime of restorations. As a result, the number of CAD/CAM systems available for the dental community has increased substantially in the last few years, with the elevated demand for safe and esthetically pleasing dental materials. Further, new high-strength ceramic materials have been introduced for the manufacturing of dental devices. Due to the limited compatibility of these materials with conventional dental processing technologies, CAD and CAM have gained significant traction in dentistry.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Center for Health Statistics, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHP) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the orthodontic services market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________