Risk Strategies Named a 2022 Fast 50 Growth Company by the Boston Business Journal

BOSTON, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has been named by the Boston Business Journal to its exclusive 2022 Fast 50 list, ranking 25 of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Fast 50 company along with so many other growing organizations who call Boston home,” said John Mina, CEO of Risk Strategies. “2021 was a year of record growth for our company, both organically and through our M&A strategy. I want to thank all of our associates who contributed to our success by delivering a superior client experience and strengthening our value proposition, a specialist approach to risk.”

Founded in 1997 in Boston, Risk Strategies provides comprehensive risk management advisory services, insurance and reinsurance services for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. The company is growing quickly, ranking number 16 on Business Insurance’s Top 100 P&C Broker List and number 10 on its list of privately held brokerages.

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, with numbers analyzed by the Business Journal's research department. Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2018 and $1 million in 2021 were considered.

In 2020, Risk Strategies was named a Fast 50 company. Earlier this year, the Boston Business Journal named Risk Strategies a Middle Market Leader and Middle Market Dealmaker of the Year for the 29 strategies acquisitions the company completed in 2021.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

