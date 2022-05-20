X-ray Detectors Market is Estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revenue of X-ray detectors market is expected to climb from value of US$ 2.5 Bn in 2020 to US$ 4.6 Bn by 2031. The global X-ray detectors market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. A fundamental component of an X-ray system is the X-ray detector. X-ray imaging is utilized in a variety of applications, including veterinary, medical, security, industrial, and dentistry. geophysics, materials science research, metrology, non-destructive, homeland security, and cultural heritage investigations all employ X-ray imaging technologies. Market demand for X-ray detectors is driven by the fact that X-ray technologies are utilized in mammography, radiography, radiographic chest scans, and many other sophisticated imaging procedures in the medical business.



Through the development of novel X-ray detectors for dental, security, medical, veterinary, industrial, and other applications, technological improvements are projected to generate a paradigm change in the global X-ray detectors market. Several firms have introduced new items and expanded their product offerings. This factor is expected to boost the global X-ray detectors market during the forecast period. Recent improvements in X-ray detector product lines include software updates and new resin profiles.

Key Findings of Market Report

X-ray detector makers are boosting the supply of full body X-ray scanners to fulfill the demands of border protection personnel in transportation, correctional homes, and customs. Firms are investing in scanners with high-resolution image performance and compact scanning technology to expand their production abilities. The need for whole body X-ray scanners is increasing as the demand for enhanced detection abilities rises, which is expected to lead to X-ray detectors market expansion.





X-ray detector manufacturers are optimistic about flat panel X-ray imagers (FPXIs), which are widely utilized in image-guided radiation treatment, fluoroscopy, and cone beam CT, amongst various other applications. Participants in the global X-ray detectors market are expanding their revenue streams by boosting the supply of flat panel X-ray imagers in various non-medical domains such as metrology, cultural heritage investigations, and material sciences research.





The largest opportunity for x-ray detectors lies in medical applications. This is mainly due to the deployment of improved digital X-ray detectors in computed tomography, digital radiography, and mammography. These variables are anticipated to support growth of the segment during the forecast period. In addition, the medical category is expected to be propelled by the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and a rise in medical spending by governments of developing nations.





Global X-ray Detectors Market: Growth Drivers

In 2020, the large panel category accounted for most of the market share and is one of the key market segments in X-ray detectors. The deployment of new and more sophisticated large panel detectors is projected to boost the segment in the forthcoming years. This is owing to a rising number of patients having diagnostic imaging tests as well as growing demand for large panels in X-ray detectors.





The Asia Pacific market is expected to develop rapidly during the forecast timeframe. Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and more business partnerships are projected to drive the X-ray detector market in the Asia Pacific in the years to come.





Global X-ray Detectors Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

OR Technology - Oehm und Rehbein GmbH

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Global X-ray Detectors Market: Segmentation

Type

Flat Panel Detectors

Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

Line Scan Detectors

Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

Application

Medical

Industrial

Security

Veterinary

Dental

Others

Panel

Large

Small

