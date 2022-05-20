New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Lethal Weapons Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Product Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279453/?utm_source=GNW

The weapons are primarily used by military forces and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order.



The non-lethal weapons market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, and geography.Based on technology, the non-lethal weapons market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, and geography.



Based on technology, the market is segmented into chemicals, acoustic, electromagnetic, and mechanical and kinetic.Based on product type, the non-lethal weapons market is bifurcated into direct contact weapons and directed energy weapons.



By application, the market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, military, and personalized applications. By geography, the non-lethal weapons market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.



Non-lethal weapons have become popular because of their advanced features and capacity to calm riots without causing casualties.Defense firms and key market players have improved their product portfolios with advanced technologies, such as laser interdiction systems, long-range acoustic devices, upgraded underwater loudhailers, flash-bang grenades, acoustic hailing devices, modular crowd control weapons, and tasers.



These technology integrations in non-lethal weapons are propelling the non-lethal weapons market growth.



Companies, such as Pentagon, have started developing weapons that are less lethal with technologies, such as tasers.Moreover, a US defense department program is putting five new techniques to the test for the development of non-lethal weapons, such as the laser-induced plasma effect, carbon nanotube thermophone, pre-emplaced electric vehicle stopper, variable kinetic system, and maritime vessel stopping occlusion technology, to subdue enemies without killing them.



Thus, these new technology integrations with non-lethal weapons are expected to contribute to the growth of the non-lethal weapons market growth during the forecast period.



North America has experienced a rise in the adoption of non-lethal weapons over the last decade.The US has increased its military spending on the acquisition of advanced and updated vessels, equipment, and lethal and non-lethal weapons.



According to the data published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US recorded an increase in military expenses in 2020 compared to 2019.The increase in military expenditure by North American countries influences the growth of the North America non-lethal weapons market.



The increasing riots, protests, and terrorism in the region have created the demand for non-lethal weapons. Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.; Combined Systems, Inc.; Pepperball; and NonLethal Technologies, Inc. are among the major companies operating in the North America non-lethal weapons market. The rising strategic initiatives and investments in new product developments would propel the growth of the market in the coming years.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Non-Lethal Weapons Market Share



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing units across North America were most affected.North America is among the worst-hit regions by the pandemic.



Even though all human activities have been discontinued in most parts of the US and Canada since the start of the pandemic, the use of non-lethal weapon was increased by the police forces in the region to maintain peace. Therefore, the COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the non-lethal weapons market in North America.



Some riots, protests, and clashes with the government occurred across North America as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic Therefore, law enforcement organizations used non-lethal weaponry to calm the situation.The use of tear gas and rubber bullets was increased, which propelled the non-lethal weapon market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In addition, the irritants in pepper spray or tear gas can trigger sneezing and coughing, which might hasten the dissemination of virus particles from COVID-19-infected patients.



The global non-lethal weapons market is primarily driven by the rising acquisition of non-lethal weapons among law enforcement across developed and developing countries.Control weapons, such as tasers, batons, and pepper spray, are the three popular non-lethal weapons used by police forces.



Non-lethal weapons are increasingly used by police and military forces in several countries.With greater use in military operations in places, such as Panama and Somalia, military health service officials are likely to meet the medical repercussions of these weapon systems.



Non-lethal can at times have unintended long term consequences to personnel.A few of the major medical effects of non-lethal weapons are blunt trauma effects and eye, auditory, electrophysiological, toxicological/pharmaceutical, and psychological effects.



However, some people hit by these non-lethal weapons can lose their vision or suffer from other serious injuries. Thus, such deadly and serious injuries caused due to the use of non-lethal weapons are restricting the growth of the non-lethal weapons market.



Rheinmetall AG, Axon Enterprise Inc., Airsoft Guns, Combined Systems Inc., and Fiocchi Munizioni holds a significant percent in the non-lethal weapons market share.



The overall non-lethal weapons market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the non-lethal weapons market size.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and market forecast of the non-lethal weapons market size with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the non-lethal weapons market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279453/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________