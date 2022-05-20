New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and Sales Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279452/?utm_source=GNW



Major factors driving the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market growth include the rising prevalence of NASH and increasing initiatives for the awareness of NASH.The growing number of clinical trials involving combination studies of drugs are likely to introduce future trends in the market during the forecast period.



However, the lack of established guidelines for the diagnosis and management of NASH, and withdrawal of drugs from the marketing authorization stage of clinical trials hamper the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market growth.



NASH is a potentially fatal illness that causes extensive scarring and cirrhosis of the liver.NAFLD is the most common chronic liver disease globally.



NASH is a progressive form of NAFLD, which is gradually becoming the major cause of end-stage liver diseases and liver transplantation.According to the data published by the Global Liver Institute, NASH was termed as an epidemic on June 12, 2019.



It affects over ~115 million people, and 357 million people are expected to be affected by this condition by 2030.Obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hyperlipidemia are substantial risk factors for NAFLD and NASH; more than ~70% of people are obese, ~75% have type 2 diabetes, and 20–80% have hyperlipidemia worldwide.



NASH, if left untreated, can progress to cirrhosis and liver cancer, and raise the need for a liver transplant.



As per the data published by the American Liver Foundation, NAFLD is the most common chronic liver disease in the US. ~25% of adults in the US have been estimated to have NAFLD, of which ~20% have NASH, i.e., 5% of adults in the US. According to the NASH Education Program, NASH prevalence is expected to increase by 63% from 2015 to 2030 and NASH is predicted to become the major cause of liver transplantation in the US during 2020–2025. The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases published a report in 2018 using Markov modeling to forecast NAFLD disease till 2030. As per the study, the prevalence of NAFLD and NASH cases is expected to increase by 21% and 63%, respectively, resulting in 33.5% and 27% prevalence rates, respectively, in adults.



Despite its increasing prevalence, NAFLD/NASH remains an under-recognized condition, and early detection is critical to reducing the risk of progression and its associated consequences. Thus, the growing prevalence of NASH drives the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market.



The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by product, is segmented into vitamin E and pioglitazone, ocaliva, elafibranor, selonsertib & cenicriviroc, and others.In 2021, the others segment held the largest share of the market.



The selonsertib & cenicriviroc segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market during the forecast period.



The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, based on application, is segmented into treatment and diagnosis.In 2021, the treatment segment held a larger share of the market.



However, the treatment segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online provider.In 2021, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market.



Moreover, it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market during 2021–2028.



The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Healthcare Service (NHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Diabetes UK, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Korean Diabetes Association (KDA), United Nations (UN) Global Population Prospects, National Statistics Institute, and World Health Organization (WHO) are among the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market.

