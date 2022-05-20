Chelsea Groton Bank to Kickoff Construction of Updated Headquarters

Groton, Connecticut, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A part of the Groton community since 1854, Chelsea Groton Bank is preparing to embark on a complete renovation of its Groton headquarters and bank branch on Poquonnock Road, with construction set to begin this spring.

The bank’s new headquarters will feature a complete, inside-and-out rethinking of the workplace, as well as a reinvented branch designed around delivering an extraordinary customer experience in an environment conducive to learning and collaboration.



Chelsea Groton strives to be an innovative financial services company that inspires its employees, customers and communities to achieve their full potential,” President and CEO Michael Rauh said. “And our headquarters will reflect that, inside and out – not to mention being an exciting and inspiring place for our more than 200 employees to learn, collaborate and go the extra mile for our customers every day.”



“Our headquarters will remain right here in the middle of Groton – as it should,” Rauh continued. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the revitalization of our town center and to make this very important investment in the place where we live and work. We’ve learned that when we put our time, money and passion into all of our local communities, everyone succeeds.”



The project falls under the leadership and watchful eye of Tony Joyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



“We’re excited for the community to really take advantage of this new building,” Joyce said, “with large video conferencing rooms for personal enrichment programs and public gatherings, and a reinvented branch designed with learning, mentoring and collaboration in mind. We’re thrilled to be able to provide our community with this powerful combination of exceptional people, service, and technology, in a space designed to encourage and strengthen personal relationships.”



Chelsea Groton customers will be happy to know that during the entire renovation, the Groton branch will remain open. And for additional flexibility and convenience, the location will feature two drive-up and one walk-up Video Banking ATM where, at the tap of a screen, customers will be face-to-face with a local Chelsea|LIVE video banker who can handle most transactions without missing a beat.

To learn more about the project and see a time-lapse video of construction progress, visit chelseagroton.com/HQ.

About Chelsea Groton Bank

Based in Groton, Conn., Chelsea Groton Bank is a full-service mutually owned bank with over $1.5 billion in assets. Chelsea Groton Bank’s products and services include consumer banking, business banking, mortgage and business lending, cash management, financial planning and financial education classes. With 14 branch locations throughout New London County and a Loan Production Office in Hartford County, Chelsea Groton Bank also provides online and mobile banking, 24-hour telephone banking, and nationwide ATM banking for individuals, families and businesses. To learn more, please visit chelseagroton.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS Institution ID 402928.

