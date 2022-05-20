Stories of economic reconciliation through partnerships take the stage at 2022 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase next week

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stories of economic reconciliation through partnership will take centre stage at the 2022 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase being held in Vancouver and virtually May 26 & 27. Through panels, keynote presentations, fireside chats, and duets, over two days leaders from First Nations, industry, and government will delve into the lessons learned from joint ventures and other partnerships in both rural and urban settings.



“Showcasing progress made towards genuine economic reconciliation through partnerships with corporate Canada creates an opportunity for all of us to come away with learnings we can take home and use to advance our own work,” says event chair Squamish Nation Chief Ian Campbell.

“Today’s Indigenous leaders and entrepreneurs are the first generation raised by their families at home rather than being institutionalized in residential schools. The first generation to pursue higher education. The insights and relationships developed at such gatherings are crucial as we work through these early days of renewing our economies and communities.”

Some highlights of this year’s showcase include:

The Honorable Jody Wilson-Raybould will participate in a fireside chat at the banquet wrapping up the first day;

Representatives from the Saulteau First Nation and the Cheslatta Carrier Nation will participate in a panel held by Coastal Gaslink - Equity Participation and Access to Capital; Building Blocks of Economic Reconciliation;

Former head of BC’s public service Don Wright will speak about resource revenue sharing;

Blueberry River First Nations Chief Judy Desjarlais will speak about the way forward following a court ruling on the treaty rights of her Nation;

A Beedie-sponsored panel chaired by Sheryl Rivers will explore the MST partnership model that is transforming Indigenous-led land development in Metro Vancouver;

Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul will come in from Nova Scotia to discuss the opportunities created by the lobster fisheries ownership deal he helped negotiate with the Mi’kmaq Nations; and

Historian Wendy Wickwire will speak about the remarkable James Teit, a forgotten figure from BC’s past who had a vision for Indigenous reconciliation that was far ahead of his time.



Find the full agenda here.

Tickets are now available for the event, which will run both in-person and virtually May 26 and 27 at Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

