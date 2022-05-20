Better Path Homes Helps Sellers and Investors Gain From The Booming Charlotte Property Market

Charlotte, NC, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer approaches, Charlotte’s property sales are enjoying a hot streak with demand continuing to outstrip supply while prices for many types of homes tick upward, and one local team of experts is deploying its well-honed expertise to help sellers and investors alike in gaining from the booming market.

Better Path Homes, a family-owned company with 14 employees, started out in 2017 as a business that made selling a home easy and stress-free by making quick and competitive cash offers for owners’ properties, no matter their condition, age, size, or other features. But the COVID-19 pandemic led the owners to make a creative pivot to meet a rising need in the Charlotte area.

A Pivot To Fit A Need In Charlotte

“When Covid hit, we decided to start buying small vacant lots in the Charlotte area, and we found that we could build beautiful new affordably priced homes for first-time homebuyers, veterans, single parents, and others who might struggle to find a suitable property given the current market conditions,” says the company’s COO Matt Ruggiero.

“If we can offer a home with a new construction warranty, then people can afford to purchase them instead of keeping reserves for the unforeseen problems with buying a resale house.

We’re a family team with a love of Charlotte, and this is a way to really make a positive impact in the area that aligns with our passion for helping people,” he adds. “We work hard to make Charlotte a better city, a better community, and are on a mission to create better neighborhoods and better homes.”

The company still makes cash offers to buy all types of homes, but through its latest strategy, Better Path Homes can also buy land from owners that simply don’t want to deal with them anymore. As a result, they have become a trusted name for real estate knowledge in the Charlotte area, as it now specializes in buying homes and land for cash, building new homes for less than $300,000 and selling them to motivated buyers, and selling properties to wholesaler or investor buyers looking to profit in Charlotte’s market.

Introducing a Wholesaler In Your Best Interest

Sellers who need to sell land or property for any reason – from retirement to divorce or job transfers and more – can secure a swift sale. First-time buyers can break through the highly competitive market and achieve their dream of owning an affordable house. Investors who want to make passive income through purchasing a home and renting or flipping it get the insider advice they need from the company’s experts. And lenders also get the advantage of working with skilled professionals who know the past, current, and future trends in the market.

It's a perfect time for the company’s professionals to use their deep knowledge of the property market to help its ever-growing list of clients benefit from the ongoing high demand for homes in the city and its surroundings. For example, press reports say that one property saw its sale asking price soar from $134,500 in 1999 up to more than $610,000 this year.

Better Path Homes prides itself on giving clients, whether sellers or buyers, highly personalized and attentive service to guide them through the entire process.

“We’re different from wholesalers or other companies that offer cash for homes,” says Ruggiero. “We have a team built around this business, and each of us has a passion for our part in making Charlotte neighborhoods better. We love working with people and make that our main focus. We have a huge list of difficult-to-sell properties under our belts and can become an advisor for these sellers in challenging situations. Our new builds have accelerated during one of the lowest housing inventory periods in history. All together, we love selling to buyers who would normally not even be considered or couldn’t afford these types of homes.”

Media Contact:

Shannan Small

Better Path Homes

shannan@choosebetterpath.com