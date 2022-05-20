Identifee Partners With Nacha Consulting to Develop User-Friendly ACH Education Videos

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Identifee, the connected platform for financial services, announced a strategic collaboration with Nacha Consulting, Nacha's payments advisory team, to develop new ACH-related educational content.

With this new relationship, Identifee will create a series of ACH-related video micro-lessons built with the industry expertise from Nacha's Consulting team. Expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022, the on-demand videos will be available to all Identifee clients, including banks, payment associations, ISOs and technology providers. Nacha plans to make the videos available through its distance-learning platform, PaymentsIQ by Nacha.

"Identifee is excited to partner with Nacha to bring education and awareness opportunities to our clients. This collaboration will help us deliver our ultimate goal of enabling financial services organizations to have actionable, data-driven conversations with their clients," said Vigen Ismailyan, Co-Founder and CEO at Identifee.

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Identifee to provide highly customized ACH education that complements that which is offered by Nacha and our Payments Associations," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "We look forward to making these educational tools available to industry stakeholders, enabling them to further utilize the ACH Network to benefit consumers and businesses."

Identifee is a new breed of software that performs the tasks of multiple, segmented systems. Purpose-built for financial services, its primary objective is to enable organizations to have actionable, data-driven conversations with their clients through their connected, digital platform.

One of the core pillars of Identifee is its training. Unlike other training platforms, Identifee creates and maintains all of its training assets in short 60-90 second videos, enabling users to more easily understand the content.

Led by a team of ACH experts with decades of ACH and payments experience, Nacha Consulting works with organizations of all sizes - including startups, corporations, financial institutions and fintechs - to help them understand how to utilize and optimize payments successfully.

About Identifee:

Built specifically for financial services, Identifee is a new breed of software that performs the tasks of multiple segmented systems (CRM, BI tools, Training, Prospecting, etc) better, faster and for a fraction of the cost.

For more information on Identifee, please visit Identifee.com

About Nacha:

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

