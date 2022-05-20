Frontier Airlines to Participate in the 15th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

DENVER, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Barry Biffle, President and CEO, and Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines, Inc., will participate in a joint panel with Scott Group at the 15th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:45am ET.



A link to the live webcast of the presentation can be found on the investor relations page of Frontier’s website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.

