Inflatable Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By End Use, Type, and Distribution Channel

The demand for inflatable toys in kindergartens and playschools has increased significantly as children love to play with these toys, and these are safe for the kids as they do not cause injuries.



Kindergartens usually have inflatable toys such as inflatable castles and inflatable pools where a large number of children can play together. Thus, the rising demand for inflatable toys in preschools is potentially driving the inflatable toys market.



Based on distribution channel, the inflatable toys market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.The specialty stores segment accounted for the largest share in the inflatable toys market in 2020, and the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Online retail offers convenience in terms of shopping and product delivery, as well as a wide range of products and heavy discounts.Additionally, home delivery service attracts a large group of consumers to shop through e-commerce portals.



All these factors are significantly boosting the segment’s growth.



Based on region, the inflatable toys market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global inflatable toys market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.



The growth of the inflatable toys market across North America is majorly attributed to the rising trend of outdoor vacations and weekend trips with family and friends, coupled with the benefits of inflatable toys such as ease of carrying and storage, ease of installation, and affordability.The rising number of dual-income families in the region is driving the demand for various innovative toys to keep the children engaged.



This factor is also propelling the growth of inflatable toys across the region.Moreover, the rising number of kindergarten and playschools in the region is eventually expected to drive the demand for inflatable toys over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the strong foothold of e-commerce platforms in the region coupled with rising influence of online shopping trends are projected to drive the inflatable toys market over the forecast period.



The key players operating in the inflatable toys market include Intex Recreation Corp.; Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.; Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd; LIttle Tikes; General Inflatables; Joyin; Omega Inflatables Factory; HearthSong; Waddle & Friends, Inc.; and Jet Creations Inc. These players are engaged in prod duct innovation strategies to develop highly innovative and attractive products. They are making significant investments in research and development to retain their market share and expand market size across different geographies.



The overall inflatable toys market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the inflatable toys market.

