THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF) ADDS FOUR NEW CORPORATE LEADERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Washington,DC, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board Chairman Charles Merinoff announced today the election of four new directors to the TMCF Board of Directors representing Altria, Apple, Costco and Honda Motor Company Inc.

“I am thrilled to announce the election of these four distinguished executives to the TMCF board of directors. We continue to elevate the caliber of our Board membership and deepen our capacity to advance the mission of this amazing organization,” said Charlie Merinoff, TMCF Board Chairman and Co-Chairman, Breakthru Beverage Group.

Newly Appointed TMCF Board of Directors:

Alicia West, Vice President, Region Sales, Altria Group Distribution Company

Alicia leads a team of over 350 sales leaders to support Altria’s tobacco companies’ businesses and top customers across thirteen states. After graduating from Penn State University, Alicia joined Philip Morris USA in the Customer Supply Chain Department. She received her MBA from the University of Richmond and has held a variety of leadership positions in sales, trade marketing, sales infrastructure, and customer supply chain. Alicia is passionate about advancing inclusion, diversity, and equity at Altria.

Barbara Whye, Vice President of Inclusion & Diversity, Apple

Barbara leads Apple’s commitment to building a more equitable and inclusive world by increasing diverse representation at every level. Barbara joined Apple in 2021 after more than 25 years of experience as an engineer, leader, and C-suite executive in the technology sector. Barbara was recognized as one of Fortune Magazine’s 50 Most Powerful women in business. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.S. in electrical engineering and an MBA from USC’s Darla Moore School of Business.

Gregory D. Carter II, Vice President/General Merchandise Manager of Foods and Sundries for the Los Angeles Region, Costco

Greg began his career with Costco in 1985 as a cart attendant at the Inglewood, California location. Quickly moving up the ranks, Greg was tapped to become the warehouse manager at the same location in 1993. In 2013, Greg was promoted into buying as General Merchandise Manager over Non Foods and become the Assistant Vice President in 2014. Greg assumed the position of AVP/GMM over Foods and Sundries in February 2019 and was promoted to Vice President that same year. Greg has worked on Costco’s diversity and inclusion efforts for many years and currently serves as a chair of the company’s Diversity Advisory Committee. Greg attended Cerritos Community College in the Los Angeles area.

Yvette Hunsicker, Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility, Inclusion and Diversity, American Honda Motor Company Inc.

Yvette joined Honda in 1989 and has held numerous leadership positions at Honda in manufacturing and human resources. Yvette is passionate about creating environments where people of different backgrounds can achieve success. In 2017, Yvette took on the position of Assistant Vice President of the Office of Inclusion and Diversity and led the human resources division before taking her current role. Yvette graduated from Urbana University with a B.S. in Business Management and later earned the designations of Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), and certified Diversity and Inclusion Professional through the National Diversity Council and Cornell University.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident in the makeup of our board. The addition of Alicia, Barbara, Greg and Yvette only strengthens our organization ensuring that we remain a thought leader in DEI and education, said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO.

###

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.