Investments Global Market Report 2022

The global investments market is expected to grow from $3,192.41 billion in 2021 to $3,617.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The market is expected to grow to $5,715.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.



The investment market consists of sales of investment management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manage investment-related activities such as securities underwriting, stock brokerage, and wealth management services.It does not include the value of investments held or the amount of money invested in a given year, but fees, commissions, or margins on the amounts invested.



The investment industry is categorized based on the business model of the firms present in the industry though some investment firms offer other financial services.



The main types of investments are wealth management, securities brokerage, stock exchange services, investment banking.Wealth management refers to the investments done for the security of the wealth.



The various modes involved are online, and offline modes that are used in B2B, B2C end-users.



North America was the largest region in the investments market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the investments.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights to enhance and refine service offerings and thus increase revenues.Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration, and analyze training program effectiveness.



These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients’ inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern, and the ability of the client to take risks.They are also aiding wealth management companies to track business performance, increase client acquisition and retention rates, increase sales and offer real-time investment advice.



For instance, CargoMetrics, an investment firm based in Boston used Automatic Identification System (AIS), to collect data on commodity movement such as cargo location and cargo size to develop an analytics platform for trading commodities, currencies, and equity index funds. This tool was also sold to other hedge funds and wealth managers.



Wealth management firms are increasingly offering hybrid services including standardized and personalized advice to their clients globally.The need for standardization and personalization of advice mainly arises due to the growing demand for consistent and robust solutions among consumers.



In this regard, wealth management firms are producing computer-driven analysis to offer standardized advisory services, while also maintaining granularity in their offerings with bespoke solutions.



Investment banks across the globe are moving towards businesses requiring less regulatory capital.In this regard, major investment banks from around the world such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Credit Suisse have announced their plans to move from traditional underwriting business to other activities such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and fundraising.



This shift is primarily due to regulatory changes that made some investment banking activities more expensive than others. Although the regulations have restricted the range of some banks, forcing them to specialize, some investment bankers, such as Citibank and JPMorgan have continued offering a complete range of investment banking services.



The countries covered in the investment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

