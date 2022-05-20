G1 Therapeutics Named 2022 Life Sciences Public Company of the Year by Triangle Business Journal

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that it received Triangle Business Journal's 2022 Company of the Year (Public) award, one of two such awards presented at the 2022 Life Sciences Award ceremony.



Triangle Business Journal (TBJ) awards recognize the robust growth of the Life Sciences sector in the Triangle. The awards celebrate achievement in areas of focus including CROs, drug development, medical device manufacturing, and agri-science.

“The G1 team is honored to be recognized by the TBJ as one of the Triangle’s Public Companies of the Year among a field of outstanding life sciences nominees; we are proud to be part of the RTP life sciences community which has proven itself time and time again to be a leading hub for innovation,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the incredible G1 team, who are entirely committed to improving the lives of people living with cancer and the advancement of science.”

Among G1’s recent key accomplishments, the company received FDA approval for the first drug on the market to help protect patients with small-cell lung cancer against the debilitating side effects of chemotherapy to the bone marrow. G1 is currently evaluating its drug in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials across multiple tumor types.

TBJ is the leading provider of local business news for Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill. The Triangle is the fifth fastest-growing life sciences market in the nation with nearly 600 life science companies in operation in North Carolina with a workforce of more than 42,000 people across the state.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

