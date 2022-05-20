The State Bar of California Faces $163M+ Lawsuit as Trustees Convene in May 2022 ; Auditor Reports Reveal Alleged Systemic Corruption and Reckless Disregard for Public

OCEANSIDE, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following denial of a claim under Government Claims Act, a lawsuit was filed in Orange County Superior Court (OCSC Case No. 30-2021-01237499-CU-PN-CJC) ("Complaint") against The State Bar of California and certain employees including Supervising Attorney Anand Kumar, Trial Counsel Eli David Morgenstern, Special Investigator Joy Nunley, and Doe defendants 1-30. It seeks "relief expressly provided by statute for injury and other intentional torts underlying Plaintiff's [sufficient government claim]." (Complaint, p. 2). The founder of StopCorruptLawyers.com filed the lawsuit.

Read the Full Press Release Here



The public relies on The State Bar of California and its public employees to exercise reasonable care in controlling attorneys - especially those who violate the public trust.

California law 1 requires State Bar to protect public interest as "paramount;" plaintiff alleges State Bar negligently and outrageously favors "delinquent" attorneys instead.

requires State Bar to protect public interest as "paramount;" plaintiff alleges State Bar negligently and outrageously favors "delinquent" attorneys instead. Even in extreme circumstances of willful misconduct 2 , State Bar still allows "attorneys to keep practicing law while their cases are pending" 3 thereby "placing the public at risk." 3

, State Bar still allows "attorneys to keep practicing law while their cases are pending" thereby "placing the public at risk." Plaintiff alleges the State Bar knowingly enables licensees to wield State Bar credentials as "weapon[s] of extortion"4; which may violate federally protected rights of Californians4

According to the Complaint "State Bar and DOES know that [State Bar's] entire licensing, regulatory, and disciplinary system is broken due to a series of negligent operational decisions that conflict with statutory duties but fails to address the issues due to un-waivable conflicts that it is concurrently bound to enforce, which is not sustainable." (Complaint, p. 31)

"State Bar and DOES have engaged in fraud and/or corruption, and that the public, courts, and legal profession are at an acute risk of further injuries without extraordinary relief and imposition of liability…as a matter of public policy. Plaintiff relies upon April 2022 Auditor findings: 022-030 ("The State Bar of California's Attorney Discipline Process") and "Plaintiff seeks a trial by jury of any facts that are in dispute as to Plaintiff's allegations, the reasonableness of conduct under any specific duty, fraud, or corruption alleged by Plaintiff." (Complaint, p. 32)

Read the Full Press Release Here



Visit https://stopcorruptlawyers.com/volunteers to Submit Evidence Related to The State Bar of California's Alleged Corruption and Failures to Protect the Public

DISCLAIMER

This is an official communication to all members of the public and therefore privileged under California Code of Civil Procedure Section 47 subsection (b). StopCorruptLawyers.com and its affiliate expressly disclaim any reliance upon any Writing from StopCorruptLawyers.com, and any information published is intended to be accurate as of the date of publication. StopCorruptLawyers.com and its affiliates may not update any Writing after it is published. Nothing in this communication or any communication including this press release or Writing, any other Writing, or any documents from StopCorruptLawyers.com, the owner, Plaintiff, is legal advice or accounting advice. Visit the Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of StopCorruptLawyers.com for more information. You expressly waive any and all liability against Plaintiff by using StopCorruptLawyers.com. Please refer any claims you may have against The State Bar of California to their official claim form.

Read the Full Press Release Here



PRESS CONTACT

justin@stopcorruptlawyers.com



Attachment