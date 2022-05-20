New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087351/?utm_source=GNW
Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market to Reach US$29.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Nonwoven fabrics are increasingly playing a significant role in manufacturing several consumer products across the world. Benefits of nonwovens that make them robust medical textiles include easy disposability; offers effective barrier protection against bacteria; effective against air-borne contamination than linen; highly degree of flexibility to be customized as per needs; ability to withstand sterilization; hypoallergenic; high absorbent qualities; dimensional stability; high levels of uniformity; resistance to high temperature (flame retardancy); high tearing and abrasion resistance. Prices of nonwovens are today competitive with tradition woven fabrics, a key reason driving their proliferation and adoption as medical textiles for surgical masks/gowns; bedding; dressings; surgical drapes; implantables like sutures, orthopedic and tissue structures, among others. Advancements in manufacturing and fabrication technologies for micro/nano fibers based nonwoven composites will continue to push up the performance of nonwoven composites and their applications in the medical field. The emergence of highly infectious diseases including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the multi-drug resistant strains emerging viruses and bacteria is enhancing the importance of nonwovens in fighting cross contamination and curbing infection spread in medical environment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Nonwoven Disposables estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Sterile Nonwoven Disposables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Incontinence Hygiene Products segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.2% share of the global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market. Globally, there is a rapid increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, cancer, osteoarthritis, among others. Against this background, number of surgical interventions is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, which in turn would drive demand for sterile medical non-woven disposables.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
The Medical Nonwoven Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.11% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China and India, with their huge population base, increasing life expectancies, rising income levels, and growing healthcare needs, are the most promising markets for medical nonwovens in Asia-Pacific. Improving healthcare infrastructure and services and increasing focus on safety and infection prevention in these countries bode well for the medical nonwovens disposables market. In Europe, medical nonwovens market offers huge potential for growth in view of the need for complying with the recently adopted pan-European regulations and standards including EN 13795:2011.
Select Competitors (Total 241 Featured) -
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- CNTus Sungjin Co., Ltd.
- Freudenberg Performance Materials
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Precision Fabrics Group, Inc.
- Domtar Corporation
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Hogy Medical Co., Ltd.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Medline Industries, LP
- Medtronic Ireland Limited
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
- UniCharm Corporation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087351/?utm_source=GNW
