EasyPark, Canada partners with ZipBy to provide its eco-friendly mobile parking app to parking lots across Vancouver, Canada

ZipBy, a global leader in parking technology today announced a partnership with EasyPark, Canada to launch a ticketless solution through the ZipBy mobile app to all EasyPark locations in the Greater Vancouver area.

The new app will allow drivers to book and pay for parking via their mobile devices eliminating the need to use cash or touch parking meters. Parkers can extend their parking session via the ZipBy app without having to return to the meter to top up. This saves the driver from rushing back to the parking meter or risk a parking fine. “It is also a safer solution for drivers” says Gary Bradley Director of operations for EasyPark, “we are always working towards creating a safe environment for our customers and paying for parking while still in your vehicle, or on the way to a meeting is better than waiting at a meter”.

The partnership between ZipBy and EasyPark is another step towards both companies’ commitment to sustainability and ensures that paper receipts and the wear and tear on parking equipment do not contribute to the waste in landfills.

EasyPark CEO Nigel Bullers says ‘The partnership with ZipBy offers huge benefits to drivers which include:

A convenient way to pay and extend parking – you can leave cards and cash in your wallet and reduce the risk of carrying cash and credit cards, which can be lost or stolen. Parking can be extended anytime from anywhere. A secure way to pay – ZipBy uses encrypted secure payment to reduce the threat to your personal and financial data. Faster way to pay – Mobile app contactless payment and secure transactions are a breeze, easier and faster than swiping, inserting a card or waiting in line at a meter using cash. Always able to pay – Credit card added as your default payment option, you have all of your parking charges on one bill to manage your finances and it also means no more running out of cash or coin to pay for parking

All these benefits plus a substantial contribution to reducing our carbon footprint to reach our sustainability goals results in a positive impact to our environment.

About ZipBy:

ZipBy is the only parking technology globally that offers a combination of On Street, Off Street and Surface Lot parking, all in one mobile app. The ZipBy app becomes the parking meter. ZipBy is head quartered in Sydney, Australia with offices in North America.

About EasyPark:

Formed in 1947, EasyPark is dedicated to making parking easy. The company redesigns and reinvents parking services for clients such as public-sector organizations, including the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Park Board, and some of Vancouver’s largest property management companies, including Cadillac Fairview and Bentall Green Oak. For more information, please visit www.easypark.ca.

