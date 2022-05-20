Strategies, Methods & Technology for School Districts Overcoming the Mental Health Crisis

PALM COAST, Fla., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mental health crisis impacting school districts has only worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic. Join school districts around the country for an expert panel discussing this mounting crisis with real-world strategies, programs, and technologies that school districts embrace to promote healthy students and schools. In a collaborative effort, CrossTx and Flagler Cares invites Erika's Lighthouse, Christine Ravesi-Weinstein, Perry Hilvitz, ED.D, and Flagler School District to discuss the current state of mental health in school districts, proactive measures that can be taken to improve student mental health, and additional supports available for children and their families. The free webinar will be held Thursday, May 26 at 12 noon Eastern. Register to learn:

The current impact of mental health challenges in school districts

Practical strategies and tools that school districts can implement to promote inclusive, healthy school culture

Once mental health issues are escalated to external providers, emerging approaches to close the loop of care for greater insight into student health and wellness

The journey of one school district to embrace technology to make significant strides to support students with mental and social concerns

Financing mental health initiatives in school districts (challenges and opportunities) using Medicaid and other vehicles to help ensure a dynamic and supportive environment

A vision for a healthier future for districts and students

Each panelist brings expertise in their corresponding areas of expertise.

Perry Hilvitz, ED. D brings a wealth of information regarding the financing of mental health projects in school districts

Christine Ravesi-Weinstein, an Assistant Principal, has become a national thought leader sharing strategies and approaches focused on solving mental health challenges in school districts

Ilana Sharman, Director of Education for Erika's Lighthouse empowers school districts with tools, best practices and supports based on the four pillars of support centering on classroom education, teen empowerment, family engagement and best practices for school staff.

Brandy Williams, LCSW from Flagler School District discusses the introduction of a best-in-class digital behavioral health network connecting the school district with key mental health providers across the state.

Take away valuable insight about how some of the most advanced school districts are taking on the mental health crisis in our school districts.

Join us to learn more from this valuable panel of speakers about employing emerging best practices and methods to more effectively manage the mental health crisis in school districts on May 26 at 12 noon ET.

