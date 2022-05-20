Ready Computing's Veterans Data Integration and Federation (VDIF) Enterprise Platform (EP) Selected for Prestigious 2022 FedHealthIT Innovation Award

NEW CITY, N.Y., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare IT and interoperability within the federal, state, and commercial sectors, is excited to share that the Veterans Data Integration and Federation (VDIF) Enterprise Platform (EP) program has been selected for the 2022 FedHealthIT Innovation Award, which will be celebrated at the 8th Annual FedHealthIT Innovation Awards and Networking Event.

According to FedHealth IT, "This award recognizes and honors the Federal Health technology and consulting community by celebrating programs nominated and selected by their peers for driving innovation and results across the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Military Health System, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services."

Since the program's inception in 2019, Ready Computing has served the VDIF program in the prime contractor role. Ready Computing's partners, B3 Group and Ellumen, have served as subcontractors on the program.

The VDIF Enterprise Platform enables the composition of a comprehensive Veteran Health Record that's interoperable across the VA enterprise as well as with external VA partners such as the Department of Defense. InterSystems HealthShare underpins the VDIF-EP and implements a variety of services and standards-based APIs to collect, normalize, persist, secure, and share the Veteran medical information with authorized users.

Improving the health and wellness of Veterans across the country has been a matter of public concern for decades. The VDIF program alleviates many of these concerns by ensuring clinicians and providers at all VA facilities have access to complete and accurate Veteran health records at the time of care.

The 8th Annual FedHealthIT Innovation Awards and Networking Event will be held on Tuesday, June 7, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. For more information about the winners, click here, https://www.fedhealthit.com/2022/05/2022-fedhealthit-innovation-award-winners/.

About Ready Computing: Established in 2011, Ready Computing specializes in implementing health information exchanges for federal, state, and commercial entities. Headquartered in New York City and strategically located across the U.S. and Europe, Ready Computing partners with clients to deliver industry-leading products and services focused on data management, systems integration, health information exchange, social determinants of health, and more.

About B3 Group: B3 Group, Incorporated is a fast-growing Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) health IT firm providing end-to-end technology support services to the federal government and enterprise customers. Their values-driven team of business, IT, and management professionals blend innovation and client-first thinking to deliver sustainable solutions for better healthcare outcomes.

About Ellumen: Ellumen, Inc. is a privately held, certified small business headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, that specializes in a variety of IT fields, from healthcare systems to medical imaging technology. Founded in 2003, Ellumen works with federal and commercial clients, facilitating and specializing in health information exchange for new and legacy systems as well as operations and maintenance, system design and development, cyber security, data privacy, medical imaging and interoperability for large-scale and complex environments.

Contact:

Angela J. White Smith

Office: +1 212 877 3307 + RingCentral extension #3004

angela.whitesmith@readycomputing.com

