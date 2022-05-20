Five top-rated resorts from Sunwing’s hotel division win the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice and Best of the Best Awards for 2022

English French

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five top-rated Cuban resorts from Sunwing’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, have earned the prestigious 2022 TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice™ Awards. Royalton Cayo Santa Maria, Memories Jibacoa and Grand Memories Varadero were bestowed with Travellers’ Choice’s highest honour, the Best of the Best Award in the Top 25 All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, alongside 2022 Travellers’ Choice winners Starfish Cuatro Palmas and Memories Miramar Habana.



Set within the sought-after locales of Varadero, Cayo Santa Maria and Havana, these resorts have been recognized for consistently delivering incredible vacation experiences to customers around the globe and have received overwhelmingly positive traveller reviews and ratings over the past year.

“We’re excited by the continued support and love our valued customers have shown for our resorts in Cuba, which is reflected in this year’s TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards,” says Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “As a favourite vacation spot for Canadians in the Caribbean with a variety of all inclusive resorts set on beautiful beachfront locations, offering incredible guest service and something for every traveller at a price that can’t be matched, there’s no question that Cuba is the go-to vacation destination this summer.”

From world-renowned white-sand beaches to colourful coral reefs, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, vacation packages at an unbeatable price and no complicated entry requirements, travelling to Cuba is easier than ever. Plus, this year’s Travellers’ Choice award-winning resorts offer a wide range of adults only, group and family-friendly travel experiences all Sunwing customers can enjoy.

Sunwing continues to fly to popular travel destinations within Cuba from gateways across Canada. The tour operator offers daily flights on board Sunwing Airlines from Toronto to Varadero, Cayo Coco and Santa Clara, and twice weekly flights to Holguin on Tuesdays and Fridays. Customers travelling from Montreal can also take advantage of multiple weekly flights to these vacation hot spots.

For more on places to stay and things to do in the easy entry destination that is beloved by Canadian travellers, visit Sunwing.ca.

