English Dutch French

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 20 May 2022 (17.40 CEST)

KBC Ancora distributes an interim dividend of EUR 6.49 per share on 9 June 2022

The Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, decided at its meeting on May 20, 2022, to make an interim dividend payable on June 9, 2022, of EUR 6.49 gross per KBC Ancora share. The net coupon amount, after deduction of 30% withholding tax, is EUR 4.543 per share.

Following the payment of a first interim dividend of EUR 2.30 gross per share for the 2021/2022 financial year in December 2021 as a one-off deviation from the usual dividend calendar, this is a second interim dividend for the 2021/2022 financial year. No final dividend will be paid. The total dividend for the 2021/2022 financial year will therefore amount to EUR 8.79 gross per KBC Ancora share.

The financial services will be provided by KBC Bank, KBC Brussels and CBC Banque.

Relevant dates:

Ex-date: 7 June 2022

Record date: 8 June 2022

Payment date: 9 June 2022





---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

Financial calendar:

26 August 2022 Annual press release for the financial year 2021/2022

27 September 2022 Annual report financial year 2021/2022 available

28 October 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Presse contact: Jan Bergmans

tel.: +32 (0)16 27 96 72

e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment