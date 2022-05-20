English Dutch French

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 20 May 2022 (17:40 CEST)

KBC Ancora announces the start of a 50 million euro share repurchase program on 10 June 2022

In its press release of 11 February 2022, KBC Ancora announced that the Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, the statutory director of KBC Ancora, intended to proceed with a share repurchase program for an amount of 50 million euros.

Today, KBC Ancora announces that this 50 million euro share repurchase program will start on 10 June 2022.

The aim of the share repurchase program is to reduce the number of outstanding shares entitled to dividends. The shares repurchased will initially be held as treasury shares.

KBC Ancora will report on the progress of the repurchase program on a weekly basis in the form of press releases.

The repurchase program will be implemented in accordance with the applicable regulations. KBC Ancora will mandate a broker to execute the program by means of purchases in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

The share repurchase program will run within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

