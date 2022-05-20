Associa Mid-Atlantic Promotes Three Executives

Mount Laurel, NJ, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic , a leading provider of community management services throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Central/Southern New Jersey, and Delaware, is pleased to announce the promotions of several key personnel.

Becky Hertzler, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, has been named Director of Operations for Pennsylvania /Delaware. Alan McNulty, CMCA®, AMS®, has been named Director of Operations for New Jersey. In their new roles, they will manage and improve the efficiency of the organization's operations while simultaneously working to develop and implement change to management initiatives. This role supports key functions of the organization including leading and developing administrative and customer support teams, onboarding new communities, business operations analysis, and office management functions.

Alan Tate, CMCA®, AMS®, has been named Senior Community Director for New Jersey. In his new role, Mr. Tate will be responsible for improving operational efficiency. He will also oversee a team of dedicated community directors and community managers and develop training resources.

“Exciting things are happening at Associa Mid-Atlantic and I could not be prouder of Becky Hertzler, Alan McNulty, and Alan Tate for their steadfast dedication and leadership,” stated Paula Santangelo, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Mid-Atlantic branch president. “They have been leading contributors to our success and having them in these new leadership roles will position the branch for even greater growth and success.”

