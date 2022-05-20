Marble Launches First Rewards-Based Mobile App For Insurance

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble , the all-in-one insurance rewards platform where households can confidently organize, optimize, and save on all of their insurance, no matter who their provider is, announced the launch of their highly anticipated mobile app today. Marble’s app is now available for free download via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .



Since the launch of the Marble public beta a year ago, tens of thousands of households have used Marble’s free tools to take control of nearly 20 million dollars of insurance premiums. Typically seen as a frustrating household expense, Marble is empowering members to proactively manage their insurance and risk.

As challenger banks have grown in popularity and established financial institutions have adopted modern technology, American consumers now have an expectation of managing their finances through leading-edge digital experiences and intuitive design. While the legacy insurance industry has been putting millions of dollars into TV commercials instead of meeting this consumer demand, Marble has built the modern, one-stop-shop for savvy and proactive policyholders.

Americans spend up to 10% of their household budget on insurance, but the industry has yet to introduce a modern, engaging rewards program

At the same time as the industry spends nearly “$60 for the typical insurance-purchasing single person, couple or family” on advertising, consumers are reporting less and less differentiation between brands each year

Since 2014, NPS scores for insurance companies have only improved 2%, despite the wave of new digital tools that have been brought to market, and millions of dollars in investment



“Within the year, Marble will store and manage more premium than some of the largest insurance agencies in the US. That is the clearest possible sign that we are building something that millions of Americans want. Policyholders are tired of seeing rising rates and back-to-back insurance commercials — they want simple, intuitive digital tools and rewards that they can use in their daily lives,” said Stuart Winchester, founder & CEO at Marble.

“Our mandate is to listen to our members and build the tools they need to take control of their insurance. Building a beautiful and modern digital app was something we knew we wanted to do from the beginning and we're thrilled to deliver it.”

Marble built a universal insurance app to provide a secure and innovative online service that also allows modern households to earn rewards for protecting what they love. Member benefits include:

Taking control of all risk and insurance in one account

Shopping and lowering rates using Marble’s spam-stopping tools

Researching carriers with our double-verified reviews — users can be confident that our reviews are written by real Marble members who actually have insurance from that company

Quickly contacting a carrier or start a claim process with a few taps

Taking advantage of exclusive partnership offers and perks via our Marble Monday series

series Earning and redeeming rewards for gift cards, charity, or even cryptocurrencies

And Marble is just getting started. Working in partnership with our community of hundreds of Marble ambassadors who have private access to make direct product and feature requests, we’ll be releasing new, delightful features to the Marble mobile app every month.

About Marble

If you have insurance, you need Marble. Founded in 2020, Marble is a one-hub, digital wallet that allows members to shop, compare, explore, pay, and — for the first time ever — earn rewards on their insurance premium payments. There's no cost to join. Marble members are insured by the nation's largest insurance agencies and can link their automotive, home, renters, pet, life, and other types of personal insurance. Marble is proudly based in New York, New York. For more information or to create an account, go to MarblePay.com. Follow us on Twitter @JoinMarble.

Press contact: pr@marblepay.com