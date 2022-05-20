GL Enhances High Density Multi-Protocol Monitoring of Ethernet and IP Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced PacketScan™ HD network appliance to capture and analyze high speed Ethernet traffic over 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps and 100 Gbps networks.



“GL’s PacketScan™ HD is a high-density Ethernet monitoring appliance with specialized network interface cards, large storage capacity and protocol analysis software. Almost all Voice over IP (VoIP) and Wireless protocols over IP can be captured and decoded for troubleshooting network problems. Users can perform lossless packet capture, analyze high speed networks and high-volume simultaneous calls with bidirectional RTP traffic,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Key Features

Capture IP traffic across high speed (1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps) links without loss

Filter on traffic of interest (source/destination IP addresses, ports, protocols, etc.)

Comprehensively analyze VoIP calls and Wireless IP Traffic Call Detail Records Surveillance Voice quality metrics and other Key Performance Indicators Long term storage

Portable platform for network monitoring and analysis in the field

Visualize the data with rich graphics, ladder diagrams, call traces and more

Automatically connect to a remote database for remote monitoring

The application is enhanced with the following:

Provides options to configure the whitelist numbers with wildcards to mark and act on such calls

Filtering and searching through packets based on IPv4 and IPv6 address range or mask GTP (Inner UDP, Inner TCP, and SCTP fields) IP address list and IP address pair for Inner, Outer and Inner/Outer

Filtering can be applied based on protocol headers such as MAC, VLAN, IPv4, IPv6, UDP, TCP, SCTP, Inner IP layer, and Inner transport layer

Supports wirespeed hardware filtering and nanosecond timestamping

Enhanced with slicing option to slice the packets to user specified length and provides option to remove duplicated traffic

Criteria-based voice/trace recording based on whitelist numbers or degraded voice quality, failure calls, etc.

Enhanced to process NG-911 text calls (SIP and MSRP), included MSRP messages in SIP Call Graph, and supports exporting of MSRP frame details to CSV files

Display of frame wire-length and capture length for sliced packets

Packet Data Analysis support for IP traffic over Multi-Protocol Label Switching encapsulation

Supports decoding and reassembly of additional headers in Border Gateway Protocol



He further added, “GL’s PacketScan™ HD includes the PacketScan™ software to capture, segregate, monitor, and collect statistics on all types of calls over IP. It can decode all VoIP and Wireless protocols and provides Quality of Service statistics on voice calls. PacketScan™ HD can send captured data to GL’s centralized database and dashboard known as NetSurveyorWeb™, providing a convenient web browser display for the remote user.”

PacketScan™ HD supports FastRecorder™ and PacketExtractor™ application for wirespeed IP traffic filtering and recording up to 100 Gbps direct to disk for offline filtering, extraction, and analysis. These applications support 4 x 1 Gbps or 2 or 4 x 1/10 Gbps or 2 x 25/40/100 or 8 x 10 Gbps Ethernet interfaces.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

