Pramana Partners With Equibase to Deliver Ai-Driven Handicapping Insights and Enhance the Fan Experience

Raleigh, N.C., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pramana Labs, the natural language AI technology company, will partner this spring with Equibase Company, the Thoroughbred industry’s official database for racing information and statistics, to introduce groundbreaking technology that will significantly enhance the insights and narratives it delivers to viewers.

Through this partnership, the racing industry will now be able to use Pramana’s natural language querying capability to gain unique insights about horses, trainers, and jockeys for every track and race across the country. The cutting-edge technology will leverage Equibase’s data to facilitate answers to any horseracing-related questions that were previously unreachable because of the complexity and massive scale of racing data.

“Horseracing fans are always looking for a leg up at the track, and Pramana provides novel insights in a narrative form that either a casual or seasoned bettor can take advantage of,” said Corey Patton, Pramana CEO. “Our ability to illuminate never-before-seen patterns and discover fascinating storylines adds value to both the viewing and betting experience.”

Pramana’s technology enables users to question large-scale data archives using normal human inquiries. For example, users can ask, “What trainer has won the most races with 4-year-old first-time starters at Santa Anita Park going a mile on the turf?” Simply pose the question in Pramana’s tool and get an answer immediately. The National Hockey League, Baseball America and other non-sports organizations also rely on Pramana to quickly and accurately query their massive data records.

“Sports wagering is growing rapidly in the U.S., and to get sports fans interested in horseracing while continuing to engage existing fans, we’re offering unprecedented access to our robust data sets,” said Equibase president, Sal Sinatra. “Racing is a year-round sport, and Pramana allows us to provide insights every day and in real time that you won’t find anywhere else.”

Equibase will be offering these advanced data-querying capabilities to stakeholders such as media partners, racetracks and online wagering companies. Their queries will create content for bettors and racing fans across the nation that will be both entertaining and informative for wagering.

###

About Equibase

Equibase Company is a partnership between The Jockey Club and the Thoroughbred Racing Associations of North America and serves as the Thoroughbred industry’s official database. Through its website and mobile applications, Equibase offers a comprehensive menu of wagering products, statistical information, and video race replays in support of the North American Thoroughbred racing industry. Additional information is available at equibase.com .