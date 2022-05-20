CMiC Selects EarthCam to Add Visual Data to Construction Management Platform

New York, NY, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the global leader in webcam technology and services, today announced its integration with CMiC, a software ERP innovator that unifies all teams, back office and field operations. This integration connects EarthCam’s Control Center 8 software with CMiC, delivering high quality, live-streaming, continuous AI data analytics, and gigapixel panoramic imagery into CMiC Field. EarthCam’s recently announced open API allows clients and partners to easily incorporate EarthCam’s unique visual data into their own custom platform.

CMiC software is used by construction firms across the AEC industry and combines all construction processes including project management and financials in one intelligent platform. Incorporating EarthCam’s reality capture imagery helps connect all team members with those working on the jobsite. Immediate access to live jobsite cameras via CMiC ensures that decision-makers across every stage of the project can collaborate effectively with up-to-the-minute data and visual evidence.

Oliver Ritchie, VP of Technology and Innovation for CMiC highlighted the role of this integration in the construction industry. “ConTech is on the precipice of a technology revolution and CMiC’s priority is to be a leader in this space, providing the best solutions for every jobsite. Customer-focused, project visualization and communication will be optimized between our two systems in order to provide crucial information for all project stakeholders.”

“EarthCam has always been committed to delivering the best quality, most useful visual information for project leadership,” said Brian Cury CEO and Founder of EarthCam. “EarthCam and CMiC are committed to improving productivity in construction, and together deliver easy access to actionable reality capture – right where it is needed – enabling fast collaboration in a lean construction environment.”

EarthCam’s AI-powered object recognition enables equipment and proximity tracking, PPE auditing, activity heat-mapping and real-time alerts to support worker safety. This data infused imagery is instantly added into CMiC Field, providing annotated imagery with detailed jobsite weather information. EarthCam cameras also provide CMiC users with 24/7 security video recordings and time-lapse video for marketing purposes.

EarthCam works with industry leaders around the globe to make construction project management less costly and more efficient with SaaS and AI-powered visual data. EarthCam continues to advance its position as the #1 construction camera service provider, building the highest-resolution cameras in the industry. To learn more about EarthCam’s software, jobsite cameras, and the CMiC integration, visit earthcam.net/cmic

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey and maintains offices worldwide.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: Hudson Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, LaGuardia Airport, TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail, The Jeddah Tower, 56 Leonard Street, 432 Park Avenue, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at http://www.earthcam.net/ .

Attachment