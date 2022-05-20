Sentage Holdings Inc. Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from Nasdaq

Shanghai, China, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 18, 2022, indicating the Company is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) since the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Filing”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), the Company has up to 60 calendar days to either cure the deficiency or to submit a plan to Nasdaq showing how it intends to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq can grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing’s due date, or until November 14, 2022, to regain compliance.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the Notification and the Company intends to submit the plan as soon as practicable but no later than July 18, 2022. This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a notification of deficiency.

About Sentage Holdings Inc.

Sentage Holdings Inc., headquartered in Shanghai, China, is a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of its client base, strategic partner relationships, and proprietary valuation models and technologies, the Company is committed to working with its clients to understand their financial needs and challenges and offering customized services to help them meet their respective objectives. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ir.sentageholdings.com .

