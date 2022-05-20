Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction to Record and Ex-Distribution Dates and Distribution Rate for PSU.U

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (Purpose Investments) today announced corrections to the May 2022 record date, ex-distribution date, and distribution rate for Purpose US Cash ETF (TSX: PSU.U; the ETF). The press release on May 17, 2022, reported an incorrect record date and ex-distribution date for the ETF of May 30, 2022, and distribution rate of US$ 0.0834. The correct record date and ex-distribution date for the ETF will be May 27, 2022, and the updated distribution rate is US$ 0.0749.



Fund Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US$ 0.0749 05/27/2022 06/07/2022 Monthly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.