BIMI International Medical Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were $5,019,748 and $2,168,004, respectively. Compared with the same period in 2021, revenue increased by $2,851,744 in 2022, mainly due to the $2,073,608 increase in sales of medical devices and $880,202 increase in medical services revenues. The increase in medical device sales is mainly due to higher demand during the first quarter of 2022. The 2022 medical services revenues reflect the revenues generated by three hospitals, which were acquired in May 2021.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were $3,561,278 and $1,575,743, respectively. The increase primarily reflects the costs associated with operations of the Guanzan Group and the Qiangsheng, Eurasia and Minkang hospitals.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company had gross margins of 29% and 27%, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the gross profit margins of: (i) wholesale pharmaceuticals segment were 12.70% and 36.21%, respectively; (ii) wholesale medical devices segment were 14.13% and 52.73%, respectively; (iii) medical services segment were 61.52% and 9.32%, respectively; and (iv) retail pharmacy segment were 38.31% and 17.17%, respectively.

Operating expenses were $4,015,169 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $3,832,650 for the same period in 2021, an increase of $182,519 or 5%. The increase is primarily due to the salaries of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of $1,400,500 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the 2021 period the Company’s operating expenses included a $771,000 expense related to the amortization of the discount relating to the convertible notes issued in 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company reported other expenses of $161,200 and $31,490, respectively. Other expenses mainly consisted of interest expense relating to the bank loans of the Guanzan Group, Zhuoda and Zhongshan.

The Company reported a net loss of $2,740,480 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $3,290,627 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $550,147.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $1,606,214 and negative working capital of $1,359,907 as compared to cash of $4,797,849 and negative working capital of $932,493 on December 31, 2021.

“Our effort to improve efficiency have resulted in increased revenues and gross margins for the first quarter of 2022. As we move forward, we will continue to enhance compliance and risk management, and continue to improve service quality and brand awareness,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer of BIMI International Medical Inc.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. was founded in 2006. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

  March 31,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash $1,606,214  $4,797,849 
Accounts receivable, net  7,515,863   7,005,442 
Advances to suppliers  6,797,153   3,163,836 
Amount due from related parties  803,191   622,554 
Inventories, net  2,169,589   2,639,883 
Prepayments and other receivables  3,162,380   2,930,083 
Total current assets  22,054,390   21,159,647 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Deferred tax assets  208,448   207,549 
Property, plant and equipment, net  3,343,981   3,521,401 
Intangible assets-net  17,752   18,039 
Operating lease-right of use assets  4,711,222   4,845,509 
Goodwill  8,376,217   8,376,217 
Total non-current assets  16,657,620   16,968,715 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $38,712,010  $38,128,362 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Short-term loans $1,791,531  $1,799,394 
Long-term loans due within one year  186,750   369,187 
Convertible promissory notes, net  5,765,617   5,211,160 
Accounts payable, trade  6,629,460   7,339,210 
Advances from customers  2,447,076   1,943,028 
Amount due to related parties  531,817   730,285 
Taxes payable  692,908   662,777 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  1,724,964   3,082,917 
Lease liability-current  924,360   954,182 
Total current liabilities  20,694,483   22,092,140 
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Lease liability-non current  4,094,833   4,161,789 
Long-term loans - non-current  528,911   538,006 
Total non-current liabilities  4,623,744   4,699,795 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  25,318,227   26,791,935 
         
EQUITY        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 10,359,264 and 8,502,222 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively *  10,359   8,502 
Additional paid-in capital  60,566,188   55,220,130 
Statutory reserves  2,263,857   2,263,857 
Accumulated deficit  (50,640,327)  (47,900,929)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,051,790   1,601,870 
Total BIMI International Medical Inc.’s equity  13,251,867   11,193,430 
         
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS  141,916   142,997 
         
Total equity  13,393,783   11,336,427 
         
Total liabilities and equity $38,712,010  $38,128,362 


 *Retrospectively restated due to five for one reverse stock split, see Note 21


The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements


BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)

  For three months ended
March 31,		 
  2022  2021 
REVENUES  5,019,748   2,168,004 
         
COST OF REVENUES  3,561,278   1,575,743 
         
GROSS PROFIT  1,458,470   592,261 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Sales and marketing  754,880   452,636 
General and administrative  3,260,289   3,380,014 
Total operating expenses  4,015,169   3,832,650 
         
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS  (2,556,699)  (3,240,389)
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)        
Interest income  146   - 
Interest expense  (107,759)  (44,355)
Exchange loss  (3,266)  - 
Other income/(expense)  (50,321)  12,865 
Total other expense, net  (161,200)  (31,490)
         
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (2,717,899)  (3,271,879)
         
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  22,581   18,748 
         
NET LOSS  (2,740,480)  (3,290,627)
Less: net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  (1,082)  42,615 
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $(2,739,398) $(3,333,242)
         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS        
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (550,080)  (149,597)
         
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  (3,290,560)  (3,440,224)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (24,974)  (10,886)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $(3,265,586) $(3,429,338)
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES        
Basic and diluted  10,087,665   3,338,608 
         
LOSS PER SHARE        
Basic and diluted $(0.27) $(0.99)


The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements


BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

  For the three months ended
March 31,		 
  2022  2021 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $(2,740,480) $(3,290,627)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  89,159   35,958 
Inventories impairment reserve  -   14,507 
Allowance for doubtful accounts  (584)  (43,799)
Stock compensation  -   585,000 
Lease expense  -   20,719 
Amortization of discount of convertible promissory notes  554,457   1,607,105 
         
Change in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable  (509,837)  (334,056)
Advances to suppliers  1,714,599   (387,940)
Prepayments and other receivables  (232,298)  281,718 
Inventories  470,294   (2,572,438)
Operating lease-right of use assets  134,287   64,231 
Accounts payable, trade  (709,750)  2,803,460 
Advances from customers  504,048   329,591 
Operating lease liabilities  (96,779)  (95,368)
Taxes payable  30,130   (701,687)
Other payables and accrued liabilities  (1,357,952)  (46,085)
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,150,706)  (1,729,711)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Cash received from acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital  -   28,457 
Cash received from acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital  -   46,748 
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment  -   (36,100)
Net cash provided by investing activities  -   39,105 
   -   - 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from short-term loan  -   462,773 
Repayment of long-term loan  -   (295,404)
Net proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes  -   4,065,000 
Repayment of short-term loans  (7,863)  (4,419)
Long-term loans due within one year  (191,530)  - 
Amount financed from/(to) related parties  (379,105)  164,067 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (578,498)  4,392,017 
         
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH  (462,431)  (1,295)
         
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (3,191,635)  2,700,116 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period  4,797,849   135,308 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $1,606,214  $2,835,424 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:        
Cash paid for income tax $19,319  $86,153 
Cash paid for interest expense, net of capitalized interest $12,916  $47,696 
         
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS OF INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
         
Issuance of common shares for equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $-  $2,000 
Issuance of common shares for equity acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital $-  $2,000 
Issuance of common shares for equity acquisition of Mali Hospital $600  $- 
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital $-  $10,433,494 
Goodwill recognized from equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $-  $7,154,392 
Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Guanzan Group $-  $3,065,181 
Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Guoyitang Hospital $-  $6,100,723 
Outstanding payment for equity acquisition of Zhongshan Hospital $-  $6,100,723 


