STEALTHGAS INC. Announces The Date For The Release Of The First Quarter 2022 Financial And Operating Results, Conference Call And Webcast.

ATHENS, Greece, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its first quarter operating and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens in New York on May 26, 2022.



On May 26, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 8778709135 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 08002796619 (UK Toll Free Dial In).

Access Code: 8495800

In case of any problems with the above numbers, please dial +1 6467413167 (US Toll Dial In), +44 (0) 2071 928338 (Standard International Dial In).

Access Code: 8495800

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 42 LPG carriers, including seven Joint Venture vessels on the water and one Joint Venture 40,000 cbm newbuilding Medium Gas Carrier on order to be delivered mid- 2023. StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

