Pronto Welcomes Former JSOC Commander Lieutenant General Scott Howell as a Senior Advisor

San Francisco, CA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pronto, a world leader in autonomous driving technology, is proud to announce Lieutenant General Scott Howell has joined the company as a Senior Advisor.

Lieutenant General Scott Howell retired from the United States Air Force in August 2021 after a 34-year career during which he held a variety of positions of leadership, including most recently as commander of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from July 2018 to June 2021.

In his role at JSOC, Lt Gen. Howell oversaw military operations across multiple theaters, and was responsible for the readiness and mission execution of highly-specialized military forces of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. Before JSOC, he served as the Vice Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command with a focus on organizing, training, and equipping more than 70,000 U.S. Special Operations personnel operating in more than 85 countries. In this role he led acquisition, budgeting, programming, and fiscal processes for USSOCOM with the military services, Joint Staff, and Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Prior to serving as the USSOCOM Vice Commander, he commanded all NATO special operations forces in Afghanistan as the Commanding General of NATO Special Operations Component Command-Afghanistan and Special Operations Joint Task Force-Afghanistan.

“I am excited to join such a talented team of problem solvers that has been defining the state of the art for autonomy over the last two decades,” said General Howell. “I’m looking forward to helping the team win in commercializing a technology that has the potential to revolutionize our economy.”

“We are truly honored to have General Howell joining the Pronto team,” said Anthony Levandowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Pronto. “The leadership experience and strategic acumen that he brings from having led the world’s most successful and elite military forces will help us accelerate the deployment of Pronto’s technology, which is uniquely running fully autonomously in real world settings today."

Throughout his decorated career, General Howell’s multiple commands included a squadron, group, joint special operations air component, special operations wing and special operations task force.

Among his multiple senior staff positions on the Air Force Staff and USSOCOM Staff, Lt Gen Howell also served as Deputy Director of Special Operations and Counterterrorism for the Joint Staff.

General Howell was commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1987, and earned Master’s Degrees from the Air Command & Staff College and the National War College. He is a career special operations helicopter pilot and deployed extensively with experience in Iraq, Kuwait, Bosnia, Haiti, Kosovo, Mozambique, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Djibouti and Afghanistan. He is a command pilot with 2,600 hours of flight time across six unique air platforms.

About Pronto

Pronto is an autonomous and safety technology company founded and led by a team of industry pioneers who have been at the forefront of the most important advances in AV and robotics for the last 15+ years. Founded in 2018, Pronto was the first, and remains the only, company whose technology has successfully completed a coast-to-coast autonomous drive without a single human driver input. Learn more about Pronto at www.pronto.ai

Pronto media contact: Jon Walton, press@pronto.ai

