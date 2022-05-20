Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pegasystems, Inc. (“Pegasystems” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PEGA) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of investors who purchased Pegasystems stock between May 29, 2020 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian; (2) Defendants’ product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) Defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through the personal involvement of the Company’s CEO; (4) the Company’s CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with the Company’s written Code of Conduct; (5) the Company was “unable to reasonably estimate damages” in the Appian Litigation; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

The truth regarding the Company’s fraudulent conduct was revealed after the close of the markets on May 9, 2022, when the Company issued a press release announcing that the jury in the Appian Litigation had awarded Appian more than $2 billion for PEGA’s misappropriation of trade secrets. In response to this news, PEGA’s stock price fell 21%, from a closing price of $65.93 per share on May 9, 2022, to a closing price of $52.25 on May 10, 2022. As the market continued to digest the verdict, the Company’s stock price dropped another 8% to close at $48.07 per share the following day.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Pegasystems should contact the Firm prior to the July 18, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .