New arrival on the market – the 2022 upgraded DR PLANT Dendrobium Relieve Wrinkle Massage Eye Cream

New York, NY, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DR PLANT just launched its 2022 newly upgraded Dendrobium Relieve Wrinkle Massage Eye Cream! The new eye cream is another masterpiece of the dendrobium family product matrix. It uses the alpine dendrobium orchid as its main ingredient, is made according to a five "0" formula and can be used together with the eye Pilates method, opening up a new scientific journey of anti-aging eye skin care.

In the world of skin care where products are of prime importance, doing more scientific research on products gives consumers more peace of mind. Dr. Yang Lixin of the "DR PLANT R&D Center" of the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences, has after extensively researching 8 ancient Chinese medical books and 243 skin care plants and doing activity tests on 13 skin care plants used by the Naxi ethnic minority, found out that the dendrobium orchid growing in the high mountain area contains purer and richer nutrients than the ordinary dendrobium orchid. Furthermore, its DPPH free radical clearance rate, tyrosinase inhibition activity rate, as well as collagen secretion rate are showing outstanding data performances.

In order to better bring out the skin care value of the dendrobium orchid, the R&D team of DR PLANT issued the patent - "a Dendrobium officinale extract and its preparation method". This patent maximizes the preservation of the active ingredients of the plant, and furthermore has a safety rate and extraction rate that is second to none in China. Consequently, DR PLANT uses "black technology" to extract the active ingredients of the Dendrobium orchid, which is growing at an altitude of about 1600 meters, breaking through technical barriers, challenging the "high difficulty" categorization of the industry, adding 70 times dendrobium essence for the first time ever, and thereby enhancing the moisturizing, anti-aging, and skin brightening effect, providing a multi-dimensional care for the skin around the eyes.

Due to the direct contact of cosmetics with the human body, quality and safety issues have always attracted much attention. The "Cosmetic Efficacy Claim Evaluation Specification" implemented in May 2021 puts forward higher requirements for the listing of functional cosmetics, and enterprises and brands that cannot support efficacy evaluation are gradually eliminated. For DR PLANT with its strong scientific research strength, this is a good opportunity to show its skills.

As the only Chinese skin care brand with the support of national scientific research forces, DR PLANT jointly established the "DR PLANT R&D Center" with the Kunming Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2014. In addition to basic research, DR PLANT also promotes the "scientific research industry chain". Headed by the "DR PLANT R&D Center" at the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the company set up the Tokyo Hanfang Skin Care Scientific Research Center in Japan, the Shunde Formulation and Clinical Research Base, the Beijing Asia-Pacific Institute of Dermatology, and the Kunming Botanical Skin Care R&D Laboratory, thus forming a complete structure of "1 center and 4 bases" in the "scientific and technological research and development innovation chain" of DR PLANT.

"DR PLANT R&D Center" at the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences

At present, the DR PLANT Dendrobium Relieve Wrinkle Massage Eye Cream has been listed in mainland China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. In the future, DR PLANT will continue to refine its strength, and increase its investment into scientific research in order to create more high-quality alpine plant skin care products, leading Chinese brands to the world, and letting the world fall in love with Chinese cosmetics!

Media contact

Company Name: DR PLANT

Email: douy@drplant.com.cn

