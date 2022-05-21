Ankr Announces RPC Partnership With TRON

San Francisco, California, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ankr Protocol is introducing another RPC partnership within TRON. Great news for TRON dApp developers looking to integrate TRON capabilities for high-throughput, scalable, and secure apps! Other partnerships include Mastercard, The Sacramento Kings (NBA team), and Harmony blockchain among other blockchain projects. Ankr builds top-notch multi-chain-based tools for building and developing in web3 and the decentralized economy.

You can now access TRON Public and Premium RPCs, make request calls and receive information returns that mirror the results you would get by running a TRON full node yourself. Building with TRON is an excellent choice to create scalable dApps but requires access to the information on TRON nodes to do so.

Ankr’s RPC solves several developer problems including eliminating the need for complex nodes. Access to Ankr Protocol’s superior tools like advanced APIs, prioritized and unlimited requests, dedicated TRON endpoints, and global node distribution are only the beginning. Ankr’s RPC allows you to connect with high-performance nodes holding information needed to build dApps and strengthens the TRON network overall by incentivizing independent and enterprise node operators to add their nodes to the load balancer.

TRON is a longstanding project founded in Singapore in 2017 with a focus on building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized web. They have long shared Ankr’s mission of decentralization and have built out a large ecosystem that includes their Layer-1 blockchain, TRON Virtual Machine, DAO, DAppChain sidechains, and the file-sharing service BitTorrent, and more.

Ankr’s TRON RPCs (Remote Procedure Calls) connect your wallet, command-line interface, or dApp with the TRON blockchain. They act as a messenger or blockchain router that relays on-chain information between nodes, dApps, and ultimately end-users. TRON RPC endpoints are also a gateway for developers to interface directly with the TRON chain — a portal to communicate easily, remotely, and with no need to go through the DevOps of establishing their own TRON nodes. Ankr is providing a geo-distributed and decentralized TRON RPC comprised of many independent blockchain nodes running worldwide for low-latency and incredibly reliable connections.

Get started today, and head to Ankr Protocol to make your first call! You can use the URL: https://rpc.ankr.com/tron to call the TRON chain using the standard EVM JSON RPC methods.

