J.D. Walker Has Established Himself as One of the Premier Immigration Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, May 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.D. Walker focuses his legal prowess on family-based immigration, adjustment of status cases, asylum, and removal/deportation proceedings, representing clients from around the globe. His extended practice areas also include business-related immigration and appeals.

With a focus on providing high-quality and efficient representation, Mr. Walker delivers personalized services through his premier immigration law firm, which is recognized throughout the United States for its exceptional track record.

Mr. Walker is the Founder and Chairman of the Immigration Committee of the Birmingham Bar Association, where he and the immigration law members focus on delivering substantive information on practice trends while serving as a liaison to the public and the bar association regarding all immigration law issues and policies.

Voted one of the Best Attorneys in America in 2018, Mr. Walker is recognized in the top 5% of immigration lawyers in the United States. Voted in the top 40 under 40 by the National Advocates and the National Black Lawyers Association, Mr. Walker takes pride in his associations and memberships throughout Alabama, Texas and Washington D.C.

JD Walker & Associates, LLC.

2930 Commerce Business Drive

Stafford, TX. 77477

www.jd-walker.com

jdwalker@jd-walker.com

