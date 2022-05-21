Eco-NFTs Fund Earth Saving Green Technology

Bellevue, WA , May 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are at a significant crossroads in history and if we don't act, the world and all beings on it are at risk of extinction. We are running out of time as society faces the most important environmental and societal crisis ever.

Terum is facilitating the change to bring Earth back from the brink, not just for ourselves but for future generations. TERUM embraces the most critical aspect of the environmental crisis, that we, world's citizens, have the power to facilitate the change we desperately need.

At Terum we are creating a central portal where individuals connect, collaborate and act for change.

To fund this great challenge, TERUM has created a unique NFT collection.

Terum's NFT collection features digital works of art that expose how humans endanger the natural world. These one-of-a-kind pieces invite reflection on the human-nature relationship. They inspire hope and action to restore the connection between the two worlds to return them to their inseparable, harmonious whole.

The collection embodies our mission at Terum, to connect authentically and learn while making a positive impact on our goal, to nurture and regenerate Earth.

What makes these NFTs stand out in the growing NFT market?

Part of our concept is to integrate individual elements into our TERUM social network. This means buyers can benefit from it not only as a valued work of art, but as a unique item they can use on the TERUM platform we are building.

If you are curious to find out more about TERUM or want to help us on our mission, please see find further details below

Link to our NFT collection on OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/terum-original.



Media Contact:

Name: TERUM LLC

Email: hi@terum.co

Phone: (478) 227-8541

City: Bellevue

Country: United States

Website: https://www.terum.org/



