Global Jet Capital Releases Annual Business Jet Market Forecast

Danbury, CT, May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Jet Capital, a global leader in financial solutions for business aircraft, released its five-year Business Jet Market Forecast today reporting continued growth for the period. First introduced in 2021, the updated report contains insights and projections for the business aviation market through 2026, including new deliveries and pre-owned transactions. The report contains a high level of detail based on outputs generated by Global Jet Capital’s proprietary transaction forecast model.

“If you are active in the business aviation environment, you recognize that despite the continuing negative effect of COVID-19 on world health and various business sectors, its effect on business aviation has been altogether different. The pandemic more broadly socialized a value proposition those of us in the business aviation industry have always understood. It’s the unique value proposition of business aviation, supported by a mature industry demonstrating balanced supply and demand dynamics, that will support sustainable growth for the foreseeable future.” Andrew Farrant, Chief Marketing Officer, stated.

Based on its model, Global Jet Capital projects $186.8 billion in total transaction volume of new and pre-owned transactions between 2022 and 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.1 percent during that time.

The report also forecasts heavy and medium jet demand should increase at faster rates than other size categories. North America will remain the largest business jet market over the next five years with Europe being second largest market. Additionally, Latin America will be an important pre-owned market.

Global Jet Capital believes that the projections contained within the forecast will be a useful tool for individuals and organizations as they navigate the years to come. To download the Market Forecast, visit: www.globaljetcapital.com/forecast-22

About Global Jet Capital

With more than $5 billion invested in business aviation and a unique ABS program that has attracted over $3.5 billion into the sector, Global Jet Capital provides financing solutions for the business aircraft market. The Company is capitalized by world-class private investors with expertise in the global aviation industry: Carlyle, FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit, and AE Industrial Partners. The Global Jet Capital management team has served the business aircraft industry for a combined 250-plus years and has completed over 3,500 aircraft transactions. The Company has the expertise, financial strength, industry relationships and infrastructure necessary to offer a variety of flexible financing solutions at the speed the market requires. Visit www.globaljetcapital.com to learn more.