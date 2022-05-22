C3STROM Set to Launch ASTRO & ASTRO PRO May 25 on Indiegogo

ALBANY, NY., May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3STROM, a trailblazer in hi-tech electric bikes, today announced the crowdfunding launch of the ASTRO and ASTRO PRO, its multi-terrain, precision designed, class 3 bike. This model series features an impressive balance of battery power, eye-catching build, smooth ride, and safety features until now unavailable in a two-wheeler.

"The ASTRO's release marks a new level for the all-in-one electric bike," said Harry Chan, C3STROM CEO. "The story here was just us asking, why are riders supposed to choose between looks, comfort, speed, and adaptability? They shouldn't have to, and now they don't have to; this model's specs and reviews speak for themselves."

The ASTRO Arrives

C3STROM's new outing has been met with much anticipation given its package of snazzy looks, purposeful design and functional road tech. The off-road capable ASTRO underlines safety with 4 piston hydraulic brakes, high lumen LED 130 Lux headlights and signaling integrated tail lights. Despite its enviable top speeds of 28 mph in C3 and 32 mph in off-road mode, comfort was clearly prioritized here. The silicone saddle, pedal-assist features, 5 riding mode levels, and adjustable front forks combined with an asymmetrical human-centered aluminum frame for a cozy riding experience.

For those looking to travel far, the removable lithium-ion battery offers a maximum range of 78 miles and a quick charging turnaround of 4-5 hours. The dual-mode Class 3 and off-road options are powered by the 750W expands options tremendously, a perk that won't go unnoticed by all types of riders. As a class 3 e-bike, the versatile ASTRO is also legal to use without a license.

With its striking racing and motorized image, the ASTRO and ASTRO PRO may break right through aesthetic limitations plagued by other bikes on the market, but it is also decked out with convenience through its APP-controlled functions and dazzling range of optional accessories.



Price Revealed

The company announced today that the ASTRO and ASTRO PRO will be available through their Indiegogo launch, coming in at an early bird price of $1,699 and $1,899, respectively. The selected crowdfunding price confirms C3STROM's sincere intention to deliver a cutting-edge quality to E-bike enthusiasts. Undergirding that competitive pricing is, of course, a 1-year warranty.



About C3STROM

With a proud, decade-long tenure in the e-bike arena, the parent company of C3STROM was established in Hong Kong by forging a seamless blend of innovation and dependability. The founders are engineers, designers, green activists and most importantly, passionate riders. The start-up has already revolutionized road performance, aesthetics and comfort through cutting-edge tech and precise, balanced design. When they set out 2 years ago, their goal was to bring revolutionary e-bikes to the world market and unchain people from the traditional, unsustainable modes of transportation, leading to a life-changing ride.

For more information, please visit https://c3strom.com/

Press Contact

Leo Z

media@c3strom.com

Related Images











Image 1: ASTRO





ASTRO, multi-terrain, precision designed, class 3 bike.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment